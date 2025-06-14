EXCLUSIVE: Kamil Loud Details Offer From Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats have been holding their own in the world of recruiting, including in the 2027 class. Despite not being able to contact recruits in this class remotely, they have still dominated the offer and relationship scene.
One of the players who was excited to receive his Arizona Wildcats offer is Kamil Loud. Loud is a three-star cornerback from Bishop Gorman High School with offers from Arizona, Arizona State, UNLV, and more.
Loud caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his offer and more.
"It means a lot to be offered by a great school that's a part of the Power 4! A school with great tradition and history. Great coaching staff that's centered around family, brotherhood, and a learning environment for me to grow as a person and player. I'm excited, blessed, and grateful! I thank God every day, 1st and foremost, for the offer and the attention. It shows that my work has been paying off, and I am going to continue to improve and sharpen my skill set! I think Arizona is a beautiful place," the Wildcats target stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit has many coaches he would like to build a relationship no matter what school he goes to and all of the other schools he is offered from.
"I would like to build a relationship 1st with my position coach, my defensive coordinator, and my Head Coach.
- Position Coach.
"He's directly in charge of me. He will teach me techniques, watch films, etc. He will be the coach I'm directly supervised by and coached! I have to gain his trust 1st and prove to him and let my play speak for itself. He will advocate for me."
- Def. Coordinator.
"They will put me in the best position to develop me and put me in the best place with their overall scheme."
- Head Coach.
"Sets the foundation, culture, program direction, etc."
The Arizona Wildcats' target is hopeful to visit the Wildcats. He details more.
"I want to visit because I want to be able to see the school, the environment, the direction of the program, and meet the coaches and players! I want to make sure it's a fit for me because it's a big decision that I have to make, and right now I'm just focused on getting better and building my name!
I don't have any dates set to visit currently," the Wildcats target said.
There are many things that come to mind for the talented prospect when he is considering the Arizona Wildcats, but the first thing that comes to mind is the hot weather.
"When it comes to Arizona, the 1st thing that comes to mind is the Heat and the Desert, where I play now in Las Vegas! The hot weather is the 1st thing that comes to mind."
Arizona is one of the most intriguing places in the country for the talented recruit who is still learning to this day.
"Arizona is an interesting place and I'm still learning and researching about the academics, sports program, etc, but I'm definitely interested and I'm just trying to evaluate what's best for me. Like I say, I'm learning and taking in things as I see."