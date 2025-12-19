Four-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Speaks on Arizona Recruitment

Fresh off an impressive 9-3 season, Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are leveraging their recent on-field success to build momentum in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Wildcats have already secured commitments from two 2027 prospects and have been making progress with several others.

One of those prospects is a four-star wide receiver and a top 300 recruit in the 2027 class who recently spoke about Arizona's recruitment of him.

Elite 2027 Wide Receiver Expresses Interest in Arizona

One of the 2027 recruits that Arizona has been targeting is Ty Johnson, a four-star wide receiver from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California. The Wildcats initially extended an offer to him in May and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although he still has one more season at Crean Lutheran, Johnson has already established himself as one of the best pass catchers in the country. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 278 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 34 wide receiver, and the No. 24 prospect from California.

Several Power Four programs are pursuing Johnson, but he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that four schools are standing out in his recruitment so far: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, and Oregon.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The schools showing the most interest right now are Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, and Kansas,” Johnson said to Biggins. “They’re all showing a lot of love right now and I like where things are at there."

Johnson was in Tucson this fall for an unofficial visit with the Wildcats. He told Biggins he had a great time and noted that the Arizona staff treated him and his family well. He added that he's visited the campus multiple times and feels comfortable with the program and its coaches.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I visited Arizona and had a great time there as well,” Johnson told Biggins. “The coaches not only treated me like family but treated my mom and brother like family too. I had a lot of fun there and loved the atmosphere. I’ve actually been up to Arizona a lot so I’m familiar with the campus and have a strong comfort level with all the coaches right now as well.”

While Johnson doesn't have any official visits lined up yet, he told Biggins he hopes to take one with Arizona this spring before making his decision, which he hopes to make by the end of July.

While several other schools are pursuing Johnson, it's clear the four-star wideout is very interested in the Wildcats. If Brennan and his staff make a push for him in the coming months, they should have a strong chance to land one of the top players in the 2027 class.

Please share your thoughts on Arizona's recruitment of Ty Johnson. To do so, follow us on ourX account by clicking on the link