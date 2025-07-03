Who Did Arizona Miss On In June
The Arizona Wildcats have been doing a great job in the recruiting world, after landing a large bulk of their recruits in the month of June, however, they missed on many in the month as well.
Here is who the Wildcats missed on.
Isaiah McMillian - Committed to Kentucky Wildcats
The talented prospect committed to the Kentucky Wildcats over the Arizona Wildcats on June 22nd, following a visit that was held officially on May 29th and concluded on June 1st. McMillian was also looking into Iowa and Houston who both showed major interest.
Kasen Thomas - Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes
Thomas committed to the Hawkeyes over the Wildcats late in the month of June after the Wildcats hosted him on his official visit. He is a major target for many, as he committed over the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa State Cyclones as well.
Jaden O'Neal - Committed to Florida State Seminoles
O'Neal is a very talented QB who visited the Arizona Wildcats as a Oklahoma Sooners commit, but would later back out of his verbal commitment to the Sooners. The former Sooners target flipped to the Florida State Seminoles, as the Wildcats would then have to visit the drawing board again looking for their QB targets with Oscar Rios (who later committed to the Arizona Wildcats) still on their board at the time.
Josiah Jefferson - Committed to Utah Utes
Jefferson committed late into the month with the Oklahoma Sooners and the Utah Utes being primary players in this one. The Wildcats were still in th epicture, but not entirely. They lost out on the tight end recruit on June 27th.
Femi Babalola - Committed to Boston College Eagles
The Tennessee high school football star committed to the Bosto College Eagles, however this comes as no shock. The commitment followed behind Rios decision to commit to the Wildcats, which automatically took the Wildcats out of the picture.
Quinn Buckey - Committed to Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans won the battle for the talented recruit who committed to the Spartans from East Lansing, Michigan over the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats. Buckey was a prized recruit to many, and a big miss for the Wildcats.
Lopeti Moala - Committed to BYU Cougars
Moala committed on the final day of the month, but instead of committing to the Arizona Wildcats he would commit to the Cougars. this was a recruitment that many talented programs were hopeful to win.
