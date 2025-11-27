Why Noah Fifita Dominates in Road Games
Junior quarterback Noah Fifita and the Arizona Wildcats have seen a plethora of success during their road games over the 2025-2026 season. It is where the junior quarterback jas seemed to thrive, going nearly perfect against Houston and breaking a record on the way to an upset win over Cincinnati.
Fifita has made it a thing: he has some of the biggest games of his career when playing in hostile territory. It is where he got his first opportunity to take over the offense on the road. He beat his first-ranked opponent as a visitor. Safe to say, Fifita has thrived when his team's backs are against the wall.
"He's just an ultimate competitor," Offensive coordinator Seth Doege said. "Just by watching him move, his mannerisms, his focus, the way the ball is coming out of his hands. I remember thinking about that, watching him warm up at Colorado, I was like, 'It's gonna be a long night for these boys .'
And then watching him against Cincinnati, I was like, 'Okay, we're gonna be fine because 1's here to play.' He's just an ultimate competitor. Anything that he messes up, I think the Iowa State thing, he probably took really hard and he made sure that would never happen again."
Fifita and the Wildcats are now gearing up to take on the No. 20-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils in Mountain America Stadium in what is the most crucial game of the season in the Territorial Cup. With all the grand performances that Fifta had when playing on visiting turf, let's take a look back at them and what he has done.
Fifita starting to show his talent on the road
Arizona lost a close game to USC in the LA Coliseum, but Fifita still showed elite play, throwing for 303 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception in the 43-41 triple overtime loss. The Wildcats then knocked off the No. 19-ranked Washington State Cougars in a dominating
After a 34-31 win over Colorado that saw Fifita throw for 214 yards and two touchdowns, Fifita got his first experience of playing in the Territorial Cup and dismantled the Sun Devils defense, throwing for 527 yards on 30 completions, five touchdowns and one interception.
The blowout win and historical performance by Fifita broke Anu Solomon's single-game record, when he passed for 520 yards against Cal in 2014. Fifita also had the most passing yards of any quarterback who has played in the Territorial Cup.
Fifita's away success this year
At home, FIfita has thrown for a total of 235.4 passing yards, while also throwing 258.7 when playing away, excluding the game against Iowa State. While he has thrown for more touchdowns with three in the newly named Casino Del Sol Stadium compared to nine as the visiting team, he also has more interceptions with three compared to two.
Fifita's best games have come from the opposing team's home field. Against Houston in TDECU Stadium, the talented quarterback threw a season-high 92.3% completion rate, throwing 24-for-26 en route to a 269-yard, two-touchdown day in the 31-28 loss to the Cougars.
Against Colorado in Folsom Field, Fifita threw four touchdowns on just 11 passes in the 52-17 routing of the Buffaloes. After that, Fifita threw for 294 passing yards and a touchdown in the 30-24 upset win. That lone touchdown put him first all-time in Wildcats' program history with the most career scores (68).
It is not clear whether or not Fifita will have another stellar performance when playing on the road, as he faces the fifth-ranked defense in the Big 12. The odds do point in his favor, as the Sun Devils rank 11th in passing defense, while the Wildcats rank fourth in passing offense.
