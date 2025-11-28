3 Ways Arizona Can Dominate ASU on Offense
Just one day remains until the Arizona Wildcats' biggest game of the season, a heated rivalry match against the Arizona State Sun Devils that dates back to 1899. This game will be the first time that both teams are ranked since 2014.
The Wildcats' offense ran all over the Baylor Bears' defense on the way to a 41-17 blowout victory in Casino Del Sol Stadium and now face the challenge of doing the same to an ASU defense that ranks second in the Big 12 when it comes to stopping the rush.
The Wildcats will also be looking to pick the ASU secondary apart with precise throws that are guaranteed to land in the receiver's hands. That is easier said than done, as the Sun Devils feature a group of defensive backs who will be bringing their best to Mountain America Stadium.
"People have struggled running the football on them, and it's because they're really stout up front," Offensive coordinator Seth Doege said. "They do a good job of doing what they do well. I think the linebackers are very active and then I think they got two really, really, really dynamic corners that they're allowed to play on an island and play man free with."
If Arizona is going to come out of Mountain America Stadium with the second win over a ranked team, especially their longtime rivals, it will need to do these three things on offense to score a high amount of points and move the ball downfield efficiently.
Protect Fifita
The Wildcats have been banged up on the offensive line recently, as right tackle Tristan Bounds has been sidelined with a season-ending foot injury, leaving Matthew Lado to fulfill those duties.
Arizona State currently has the second-most sacks in the Big 12 (31) and has four players who are in the top 25 and will attempt to take advantage of Arizona's right side, missing their starter.
Ty Buchanan will have his hands full in protecting Fifita's blind side, but he is more than up to the task of taking on ASU's top rushers. The question will be whether or not Lado can hold up through all four quarters.
Establish the run
The Wildcats will need to establish a strong run game to move the ball effectively down the field and wear down the ASU defense.
That will be a tall task as the Sun Devils boast the second-best rushing defense in the Big 12, which features three players in the top 25 in tackles and tackles for loss.
Arizona has boasted a trio of running backs in Kedrick Reescano, Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig who are unafraid of contact and can gash a defense.
Pass the ball
If there is a weakness in the Sun Devils' defense, it is their pass defense, which is ranked No. 12 in the Big 12. Three players are in the top 25 when it comes to pass breakups.
Arizona has the firepower to dismantle ASU's pass defense, as it ranks fourth in passing offense.
Fifita has also been a force when playing on the road, averaging 257.3 yards while also throwing eight touchdowns.
Tell us what you think Arizona needs to do to be effective on offense by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.