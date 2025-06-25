EXCLUSIVE: King Rich Johnson Talks Wildcats Offer
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job when it comes to recruiting the class of 2028, especially with schools inside the state of California. One of the schools they have targeted big time is Orange Lutheran.
One of the 2028 targets they have on their board, and have already offered, is King Rich Johnson. Johnson is a 2028 athlete from Orange Lutheran High School who holds offers from many schools, including Akron, Texas State, Arizona, and many more.
The talented prospect caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his offer and more.
"It means a lot, it shows that my work is being noticed on a national level. Getting offered by a Power 5 program like Arizona as a freshman just motivates me to keep grinding even harder," the talented recruit stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit is hopeful of building a relationship with the head football coach at Arizona. He details why to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"I’m definitely looking forward to building a real connection with Coach Brennan. As the head coach, his vision and culture shape the whole program, so I want to understand how I can be a part of that."
The talented prospect has already visited once, but he very well could visit again.
"Yes, I plan to visit soon, hopefully this fall during the season. I want to feel the atmosphere, see the facilities, and really get a sense of what it would be like to play in Tucson."
There are many schools that have started to stand out, including the Arizona Wildcats. he went more into detail and more.
"Besides Arizona, a few schools are starting to show consistent love. But Arizona stands out because they believed in me early, and that matters, plus their DB development is strong."
There are many things that have started to come to mind when the prospect thinks of the Arizona Wildcats.
"I think of opportunity. They’re on the rise, and I see a place where I could grow, compete early, and be developed by a coaching staff that believes in me."
There are many schools that has made their presence felt. The Arizona Wildcats are among the top of schools. The talented prospect details more.
"Arizona is definitely in my top group right now. They came in early, showed real interest, and I already feel like a priority in their future plans."
