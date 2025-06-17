EXCLUSIVE: Malakai Taufoou Details How He Is Connected To Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats have been doing extremely well in the 2027 recruiting class when it comes to being in contact with many of the nation's top recruits and prospects from all over the nation. This includes the state of California where the Wildcats typically recruit well similar to the teams inside the state, and also the Arizona State Sun Devils.
One of the players they have been targeting in the state of California is 2027 recruit and safety from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, Malakai Taufoou. Taufoou is a four-star currently who holds offers from programs like California, BYU, Arizona State, Iowa State, and, of course, the Arizona Wildcats.
The Arizona Wildcats target caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail where the team in red and blue stand in his recruitment along with when he could possibly visit the Big 12 program.
"An offer from Arizona was super big because one of my close family friends and now mentor, Sam Chung, went there, also a lot of kids from my high school go to Arizona," the Arizona Wildcats target stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit is hopeful to build a relationship with one of the better coaches in the nation when it comes to coaching the safety position.
"I really look forward to building a relationship with Coach (Brett) Arce because he has already created a solid bond with me."
Visiting is in the plans, as he has plans to visit before 2026 gets here.
"Yes sir I’m goig to try to get up for a fall game this year."
The talented recruit has many schools standing out in his process right now, including the Tennessee Volunteers who have been one of the best teams in the recruiting world when it comes to the south.
"Right now Tennessee, Washington, BYU, Cal, and Arizona stand out the most," the talented prospect confirmed.
Many things can and will come to mind for the prospect when he is thinking of the Arizona Wildcats, including the relationship he has built with Coach Oglesby.
"When I think of Arizona I think of them as being one of the first teams to take a liking to me because I talked with Coach Oglesby since my freshman year."
The talented recruit doubled-down on his initial statement and confirmed that the Wildcats are doing well right now.
"The Wildcats definitely stand in a good place in my recruitment."