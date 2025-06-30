EXCLUSIVE: Manoah Fapusa Recaps Arizona Visit Ahead Of Commitment Decision
Manoah Fapusa was recently on campus, as he is one of the better recruits on the board for the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats' target is now down to three schools. Those schools are the Colorado Buffaloes, the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the Arizona Wildcats. While we will get to that no matter his decision, he first caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss his official visit to Arizona, and many more key details ahead of his decision.
"My OV to Arizona went very well, we had a great group of recruits that came in, and everyone had a great time," the Arizona Wildcats target stated.
What made this trip in specific so special? Fapusa went more into detail when speaking with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"I think what made this trip special was the family environment, all the coaches brought their wives and kids and it was great being around family, but also they had my boy since youth ball Dash Fifita on his OV as well, playing with him and being as close as we are definitely played a part in how successful this visit was!"
Knowing that Fapusa already has a connection with Dash Fifita is very key, but what about the coaching staff?
"I connected well with Coach Salave’a, he has been recruiting me since he was at Oregon, so it wasn’t anything new with him! Also, I created a great connection with Coach Palmer, Coach Gonzales, and Coach Brennan. All are great men and are all about family and keeping a family environment, which I love being around! Last, was Coach Arce, he’s the only coach left from the original AZ staff that initially recruited me, so I’ve had a great connection with him since my freshman year!"
What impression did this visit leave on the talented recruit? Well, luckily for the Arizona Wildcats, this visit went extremely well for the prospect.
"After this visit, I think very highly of the University of Arizona, they’ve given me a strong impression of how much I am wanted there, and I can definitely see myself striving under guys like Coach Salave’a, Gonzales, and Brennan!"
With his connection to Dash Fifita being strong, the prospect was peer recruited heavily on his visit.
"Playing with my boy Dash at Santa Margarita, he’s always in my ear about it, so yeah, the guys were all talking to me about committing!"
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!