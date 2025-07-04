Arizona's Biggest Recruiting Wins And Losses In June
The Arizona Wildcats had an active month in June. Here are some of their biggest wins and losses in the month.
Who Were The Biggest Recruiting Additions For The Arizona Wildcats In June
Oscar Rios - Committed to the Arizona Wildcats
Rios committing to the Arizona Wildcats solidified him not only as a huge commit in the month of June, but in general, as this is the biggest recruiting win for the Arizona Wildcats in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Rios was a long-time UCLA Bruins lean, but would pull the trigger on the Wildcats, to give them a certified ELITE QB commit.
Xaier Hiler - Committed to the Arizona Wildcats
Hiler is one of the talented prospects that committed to the Arizona Wildcats. He is a cornerback who is a Texas high school football star, and committed to the Arizona Wildcats over the Oregon State Beavers and company. The Ryan High School star was a huge win for the Wildcats.
RJ Mosley - Committed to the Arizona Wildcats
Mosley is a very talented prospect who committed to the Arizona Wildcats at the wide receiver position. His frame is quite impressive, which is the first thing that comes to mind. He committed to the Wildcats over the Utah Utes, California Golden Bears, and many others.
Who Were The Biggest Recruiting Misses For The Arizona Wildcats In June
Josiah Jefferson - Committed to the Utah Utes
It would've been a huge addition if the Wildcats could've brought in Jefferson at the tight end position. While it is unpopular for teams to bring in multiple guys at this position, it is also encouraged. I wouldn't expect him to be the lone tight end commit, but this could've been a big play for the Wildcats who will now have to open the recruiting books at the position.
Lopeti Moala - Committed to the BYU Cougars
A major miss for the Wildcats on the recruitig trail, as they would've been in great shape had they landed this talented prospect. The Wildcats will be one to watch when it comes to trying to flip the BYU commit, as they would love to get the EDGE prospect.
Quinn Buckey - Committed to the Michigan State Spartans
Buckey could've been a major play, but this was always the Michigan State Spartans game to win and indeed they did. While we can imagine what this class would've looked like with the addition of Buckey, it was unlikely to happen.
