EXCLUSIVE: Peyton Miller Talks Arizona Offer And More
The Arizona Wildcats have been looking to build a great 2027 recruiting class. They have offered many of the top targets for many schools in the class, and have received some heavy feedback showing all signs of positivity before the June 15th contact period.
One of the players they offered is an offensive lineman and four-star standout Peyton Miller. Miller currently plays for Anna High School in Anna, Texas, and holds offers from Baylor, Arizona State, Arizona, and many more schools.
Miller recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to preview his relationship and recruitment from Arizona prior to June 15th.
"It’s exciting because they have a great program where players can be developed and compete at a high level," Miller confirmed to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit is looking forward to spending time with many of the coaches on the staff, including Coach Oglesby, who is the position coach that Miller would be going through.
"I’m looking forward to getting more time with Coach (John) Oglesby (Offensive Lineman Coach) since we haven’t had much time to visit and talk ball at Arizona. I’d like to get to meet and spend some time with Coach (Seth) Doegen (Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach) and Coach (Brent) Brennan (Head Football Coach)."
The talented recruit will be on campus later this month as the Wildcats look to solidify themselves as one of the top programs in Miller's recruitment.
"Yes, I will be on campus on 6/17," said Miller.
The Wildcats target will be visiting multiple schools this summer as he goes to get a more in-depth look.
"There are a lot of schools I’m interested in learning more about right now. I’m trying to see as many as I can this summer so I can focus on the ones that really stand out and seem like they would be a good fit."
The Arizona Wildcats have many great things to talk about, but for the four-star offensive lineman, academics is a huge part.
"Arizona has great athletics and great academics. It seems to be a good place to have a good student/athletics balance. I also think I’ll like Arizona because my dad does a lot of work there and he really likes it."
The Arizona offensive lineman target isn't quite sure where the Wildcats slot in just yet, as he will have more of a feel following his visit.
"I feel like I’ll have a better feel for that after I get a chance to visit and get to know more about them and the program. Right now I know very little, but based on my conversations so far, I feel like they could be a great place for me."