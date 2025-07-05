Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Football Breakdown
Recently, Arizona received a commitment from three-star edge rusher Prince Williams, who picked the Wildcats over BYU and Utah after cutting his list down to a final three before making his decision.
Back on June 13, Williams took his visit to Tucson, which was a week before he made the trip to Provo to visit BYU and see what that program had to offer.
Now, the Wildcats have managed to stay hot on the recruiting trail adding their 17th commitment for the 2026 class.
When looking at this recruitment, the major thing that played in the Wildcats hands was the work that defensive line coach Joe Salave’a put into getting Williams to Tucson and having him on an official visit.
When talking to numerous recruits, the No. 1 thing they talk about is the family atmosphere and how it feels like being at home. Well, the only way you get to see that and understand that is if the coaches are able to get them to take a visit.
So, credit Salave’a and the staff on getting Williams out to Tucson and showing him what the community and university has to offer incoming players that are looking to call a place home for the next 3-to-4 years.
Not only does Hutchison talk about the recruitment of Williams and the 2026 class as a whole, but he looks over three things the Wildcats need to improve in order to have a successful 2025 season.
When breaking it all down, he goes into how the red zone offense needs to finish off drives and not settle for field goals. What the offensive line needs to do in order to keep Noah Fifita off the ground. And lastly the changes the coaching staff has made in the wide receivers room to help their QB be successful.
Watch the podcast and be sure to let us know what you think about the changes Arizona is set to make.