EXCLUSIVE: Reis Russell Details His Childhood Wildcats' Fanship
The Arizona Wildcats have started to offer many of the best 2027 recruits, including Reis Russell. Russell is an offensive lineman who ranks as a four-star currently and holds offers from many talented programs.
Russell caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail where they stand in his recruitment.
"It really does mean a lot to me to be offered by the University of Arizona. Growing up, I was a U-of-A fan because my grandparents live in Tucson, so when they offered me, it was a big deal not only to me but to my family as well. It’s really cool to see that. I grew up watching those guys, and now having an opportunity to be able to play for them is amazing."
The Arizona Wildcats have many talented coaches. Russell is hopeful of building a relationship with all of the coaches, especially one of their top coaches.
"I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with the whole staff and especially Coach Oglesby. He came to my high school and talked with me and some of my teammates for a while, and he is a great guy. Loves his food just like us linemen, so we can always talk about some barbecue and Mexican dishes, man. He’s a super relatable guy with a great personality and brings lots of energy to the room. That’s really why I’m looking forward to building this relationship."
The talented recruit just visited the talented Wildcats in the Spring, so he has yet to reschedule a visit.
"I don’t have any plans to visit soon, but I just was there this spring and had a great time. I hope to make it back and see my grandparents as well. It’s a really special place to me and them as well, making it a second home for me with them right down the road alongside lots of other family."
The Arizona Wildcats are in the thick of things, but so are some of the top programs in the country, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
"It’s still really early in the process, so it’s really hard to say who my top schools truly are. I really enjoyed my spring visits, and all those schools are most definitely front-runners in my recruitment. I really look forward to building relationships with Coach Switzer and Coach Raiola after my spring visits there. Both of those schools believe in me, and I’m super grateful for the opportunities to be able to play for them. I plan to go to a Nebraska and Washington game this season, so I’m really fired up to be able to go see them and how they will do this year.
He adds more about Arizona's role in his recruitment.
"When I think of Arizona, it has a special place in my heart. Growing up, going to Tucson to visit with family all the time, and watching Arizona Football as a kid wanting to be just like them, makes it different from other places. It’s just a home away from home to me, and that’s what makes it such a great place to me."