EXCLUSIVE: 2027 QB Target Recalls Cheering On Arizona's Khalil Tate
The Arizona Wildcats have many things going for them in the world of recruiting, including the class of 2027, where they have already began to catch many of the recruits attention.
One of the recruits who has already caught their attention is a highly recruited prospect out of the state of California. That recruit is Ryan Rakowski. Rakowski is a 2027 quarterback prospect from Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Peninsula, California. The Arizona Wildcats' 2027 QB target holds offers from many schools and programs, including Auburn, Arkansas, Purdue, Ole Miss, Arizona, and many more.
According to Rivals, he is rated as a four-star QB, and is the 22nd best QB in the class. He caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail where the Wildcats stand in his recruitment at this time.
"It means a lot to get offered by Arizona. Any college that offers me is a blessing, and I’m grateful to be in this position," the Arizona Wildcats QB target stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
He has had the chance to meet the coaches, and this has been a key sign of how he is one of the top targets at the position. One of the coaches he had the chance to meet is Seth Doege, who is currently the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach.
"I really like Coach Doege. Every interaction I’ve had with him has been really positive, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they do this year."
He is set to visit the Wildcats next week, as his goal is to meet the staff entirely while having many more things to cross off his list.
"Yes I’m visiting June 16th. I really look forward to seeing the facilities and meeting all the coaches."
There are many schools who have started to stand out for teh 2027 QB, including the Arizona Wildcats, who made the list.
"Baylor, Arizona, Auburn, Arkansas, and Ole Miss stand out the most right now because of their history and trajectory of each program," the talented QB said.
There are many things that come to mind when people think of the Wildcats, but for the talented QB in California, he remembers a certain Wildcats' QB.
"When I think of Arizona, I think of a really good football program. As a kid growing up, I always watched Arizona, and I really loved how Khalil Tate played."
The Wildcats are in a good position before he visits on the 16th.
"The Wildcats stand very high on my list."