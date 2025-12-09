Arizona Football's Resurgence: A Closer Look

2024: A Rough First Year in the Big 12

The 2024 season under first-year head coach Brent Brennan was a disappointing one for Arizona. They finished with a 4–8 overall record and a 2–7 mark in Big 12 play.

According to cfbstats.com, statistically, the offense struggled to find consistency: the team averaged just 21.8 points per game, which ranked near the bottom nationally. Their total offense averaged 354.5 yards per game, composed of about 247.9 yards passing and 106.6 yards rushing per game.

On the ground, Arizona’s rushing attack averaged just 3.82 yards per carry (335 attempts for 1,279 yards total), producing 11 rushing touchdowns. The passing game, meanwhile, produced 2,975 passing yards over the season on 437 attempts, with 18 touchdowns but also 13 interceptions.

Overall, their offense was inefficient: the total offense per play averaged just 5.51 yards, whereas opponents averaged 6.31 yards/play when moving the ball against Arizona.

Defensively, the Wildcats struggled as well; opponents racked up 381 total points over 12 games, or 31.8 points per game against Arizona.

2025: Dramatic Turnaround and Resurgence

Fast forward to 2025, and things look very different for Arizona. They are 9–3 overall, with a 6–3 conference record in the Big 12 and heading to the Holiday Bowl at 17th in the CFP rankings.

The offense saw a substantial upgrade: the Wildcats now average 32.6 points per game — an increase of nearly 11 points over 2024. Their total offense jumped to approximately 404.8 yards per game, up from 354.5.

Rushing has improved significantly with 150.4 rushing yards per game, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on 35.6 carries/game, producing approximately 1.7 rushing TDs per game. The passing game also improved modestly: the team averages 254.4 passing yards per game on 33.6 attempts/game.

Overall, Arizona’s offense looks more balanced and significantly more productive. More plans are being converted, rushing is more effective, and total output per game has increased dramatically.

Defensively, 2025 shows major improvement too: Arizona is now allowing just 18.9 points per game, nearly half the 31.8 points allowed per game in 2024. That’s a sign not only of better defensive play, but likely better execution, scheme understanding, and possibly roster development or better cohesion under the coaching staff.

According to sports-reference.com, their net efficiency as indicated by the team’s SRS (Simple Rating System) shifted dramatically: from a negative SRS in 2024 (–4.97) to a strong positive SRS (12.82) in 2025. That metric reflects overall performance relative to the strength of schedule, and such an uptick shows Arizona isn’t just winning, but they’re winning with authority and consistency.

What Changed — And What’s Working in 2025

Offensive balance & efficiency: The uptick in both rushing and passing production suggests Arizona is no longer one-dimensional. The 150+ rushing yards per game help take pressure off the passing game and control tempo.

Improved scoring output: Averaging 32.6 PPG speaks to better red-zone execution, fewer stalled drives, and more consistent offense overall.

Defensive turnaround: Allowing only 18.9 PPG is a massive swing from the previous year — this suggests better defensive discipline, tackling, scheme, maybe better personnel or growth.

Team cohesion under second-year coaching: 2024 was a transitional year under a new head coach and new staff. 2025 appears to be the year the staff and players settled in — likely leading to better execution of plays, fewer mistakes, and increased confidence.

Total offense and defense metrics align: The boost in both sides of the ball — offense and defense — suggests Arizona in 2025 is more balanced, complete, and built for sustained success rather than relying on flash games.

From Rebuild to Resurgence

The 2024 season for the Arizona Wildcats was one of rebuilding. New coaching staff, transition into the Big 12, and tough competition combined to produce a disappointing 4–8 finish. But 2025, with largely the same head coaching and staff, showed a dramatic turnaround with better offense, better defense, and a return to winning form.

Many players brought conference honors, and even coaches on the team have been in discussions for some awards this year. If they keep executing at this level across all phases, Arizona’s resurgence could mark not just a bounce-back year, but the start of sustained improvement in the Big 12 under their current leadership.