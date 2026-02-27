Arizona to Host Dynamic 2027 Linebacker for Official Visit

Official visit season for the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is almost here, and over the past few weeks, prospects across the country have started scheduling trips with some of their top schools.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have already locked in official visits (OVs) with several of their top 2027 targets, including a talented linebacker prospect from Texas who’s scheduled to travel to Tucson in June.

2027 Linebacker Schedules Arizona Official Visit

On Tuesday, Davon Smith, a 2027 linebacker prospect from Westfield High School in Houston, Texas, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with Arizona in June, writing, “I’ll be at [Arizona] June 5th-7th for my Official Visit!”

Arizona hasn’t been pursuing Smith for long, having only offered him in January. However, the Wildcats have made steady progress with him over the past month and have established themselves as serious contenders in his recruitment.

Smith is one of several talented 2027 prospects who have scheduled an OV with the Wildcats, joining players like three-star linebacker Bryce Breeden, three-star defensive lineman Montana Toilolo, and four-star wide receiver Ty Johnson.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Westfield star isn’t a blue-chip prospect and doesn’t hold a star rating from any prominent recruiting site. Still, he’s a talented linebacker, coming off a strong junior season where he recorded 121 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, two sacks, and three interceptions.

Arizona is one of three programs that have scheduled an official visit with Smith, joining Pitt, which will host him on campus from June 11-13, and Utah, which will host him on campus from May 29-31.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Mays Pese (99), linebacker Taye Brown (6), and defensive lineman Julian Saviinaea (41) all celebrate after they intercept the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

There’s currently no clear frontrunner for Smith, and getting him on campus in Tucson for an OV should help the Wildcats strengthen their relationship with him and improve their overall standing in his recruitment.

While the Wildcats are in good standing with Smith, they will face competition from several programs for the young linebacker. Still, with a strong visit this spring, Arizona should be able to stand out from Utah, Pitt, and the other schools pursuing him.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As of now, Smith hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely decide shortly after his visits this spring. Although he’s not the most highly touted recruit, he’d still be a welcome addition to the Wildcats' class.

If Arizona can continue to make progress with him in the coming months and impress him during his June OV, the Wildcats should be well-positioned to land one of their top 2027 linebacker targets.

