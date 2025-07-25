All-Time Arizona Players in the NFL
Arizona’s football history isn’t as storied as basketball with the program only making 22 bowl games and recording four 10-win seasons with two coming in the last eleven years. In 1998, the Wildcats finished with a school-record 12 wins capped off with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
Throughout time, Arizona has seen many great players come and go, moving on to the next level and making an impact in the NFL. In all, The Wildcats have had 290 players get selected in the NFL Draft and most recently saw seven players over the last two drafts be selected.
Of those players, there has been a handful that have left a major mark on the NFL making a name for themselves at the next level.
Overall, Arizona has seen five players selected in the Top 10 of the draft with the first one in Walt Nelsen, who was taken with the 10th pick by the New York Giants in 1939.
Although the history of first round NFL Draft picks isn’t great, Arizona has had 12 first-round selections. In the past two drafts, the Wildcats have seen Tetairoa McMillan and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan go in the first round.
Both Morgan and McMillan will have a chance to leave a lasting impact on the league but their careers are just starting and they have a long way to go before doing so.
Out of all the UA players in the NFL, we named the four that stand above them all and have made their way through the league.
The one player that represented what it means to be a WIldcat when playing for the team in the 90’s and helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls is linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who played 13 years in the league and all with the same team.
Another Patriot made the cut but he comes on the offensive side of the ball in four-time Super Bowl winner and four-time first-team All-Pro and that guy is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who played 11 seasons.
The last two on the list come on the defensive side of the ball in cornerback Chris McAlister and linebacker Lance Briggs. The two have combined for five All-Pro selections while being named a pro bowler 10 times as top players at their positions.
Here's the Mt. Rushmore of Arizona Wildcats to play in the NFL and leave a lasting impact. All four players are on the Hall of Fame track as well.
4. Lance Briggs (1999-02)
In 33 career games, linebacker Lance Briggs was a tackling machine by racking up 208 tackles while collecting 10 ½ sacks to go along with 36 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and five forced fumbles.
In four seasons, Briggs was named All-Pac-10 three times making him one of the better linebackers in a conference that was loaded with talent at the time. He was one of five Wildcats to be named to the All-Conference team at that time.
3. Chris McAlister (1996-98)
The most complete cornerback in program history and part of the greatest team in WIldcats history is Chris McAlister, who was the definition of a lockdown defensive back.
Legendary defensive backs coach Duane Akina always uses McAlister as the “greatest” he has ever coached throughout his extensive career.
During his time with the program, McAlister hauled in 18 interceptions that led him to be named All-Pac-10 three times and an All-American during his senior season.
2. Tedy Bruschi (1992-95)
The heart and soul of the ‘Desert Swarm’ defense was edge rusher Tedy Bruschi, who became the face of Arizona football with his 90s mullet and blue collar style of play that was the leading force for the defensive unit.
Bruschi is near the tops in NCAA history when it comes to sacks with 52 which is over double the amount of sacks ahead of the second spot in program history. He was also a two time All-American during the 1994 and 1995 seasons.
1. Rob Gronkowski (2007-09)
Rob Gronkowski is the all-time leader in receiving yards for a tight end and it isn't close with his 1,197 yards on 75 receptions while hauling in 16 TDs. That's all despite missing his junior season due to a back surgery. Gronk was a monster in his first two years with the program and set the standard for tight ends not only at Arizona but nationally as well.
His best season came in 2008, where he recorded 672 yards on 75 catches and found the end zone 10 times. Gronkowski became the No. 2 option for quarterback Willie Tuitama behind star receiver Mike Thomas. During that season, Gronkowski helped the program reach the Vegas Bowl where the Wildcats upset No. 16 BYU 31-21 ending a 10-year bowl drought delivering the X win for the Wildcats in bowl games.
