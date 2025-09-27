Arizona Vs Iowa State Live Game Thread
Ames, IA. -- Arizona heads on the road for its first game away from Tucson all season to open Big 12 conference play against No. 14 Iowa State.
Arizona took care of business in its first three games of the season at home with wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
The Wildcats are now coming off their first bye week of the season, where they were able to get fully healthy. They could be entering this game healthier than they had been in any of the first three games to start the season.
Arizona is expected to get RB Kedrick Reescano back, who has missed the past two games. He will re-join Ismail Mahdi in the Wildcats' backfield, with Quincy Craig likely seeing some involvement as well. They are also expected to have a fully healthy wide receiver room with Chris Hunter and Kris Hutson off the availability report.
The Wildcats are going to need a big game from Reescano, Mahdi and the ground game to keep the Cyclones' offense off the field and the opposing crowd out of the game.
Iowa State is also coming off its bye week after a 4-0 start to the season with wins over Kansas State, South Dakota, Iowa and Arkansas State.
Cyclones QB Rocco Becht has completed 65 percent of his passes on the season so far for 860 yards through the air with seven touchdowns and one interception. They are led by Carson Hansen on the ground, who has run for 252 yards on 54 carries on the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.