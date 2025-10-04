Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Live Game Thread
Tucson, Ariz. -- Arizona returns home to host Oklahoma State after its first loss of the season last week against Iowa State.
The Wildcats were 3-0 at home to start the season with wins over Weber State, Hawaii and Kansas State before dropping their first game of the season last week on the road.
Arizona lost punt returner Jeremiah Patterson for Saturday's game, but otherwise appears to be mostly healthy heading into Saturday's game.
Noah Fifita will look to get his confidence back on track against one of the worst defenses in not just the Big 12, but in the country. This will be the first game for Oklahoma State since firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
The Cowboys are 1-3 to start the season, dropping its conference opener against Baylor last week.
"I'm going into this thing expecting them to give us their best shot," Arizona coach Brent Brennan said. "I'm expecting them to be ready to play in all three phases, and I know that in order for us to play the kind of football we want to play, we have to be locked in and totally dialed into red line."
Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and will be aired on TNT.
