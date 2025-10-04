Inside The Wildcats

Arizona vs. Oklahoma State Live Game Thread

Arizona Wildcats football returns home to take on Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Ari Koslow

Oct 21, 2017; Berkeley, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats helmet sits on the grass in the game against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2017; Berkeley, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats helmet sits on the grass in the game against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tucson, Ariz. -- Arizona returns home to host Oklahoma State after its first loss of the season last week against Iowa State.

The Wildcats were 3-0 at home to start the season with wins over Weber State, Hawaii and Kansas State before dropping their first game of the season last week on the road.

Arizona lost punt returner Jeremiah Patterson for Saturday's game, but otherwise appears to be mostly healthy heading into Saturday's game.

Noah Fifita will look to get his confidence back on track against one of the worst defenses in not just the Big 12, but in the country. This will be the first game for Oklahoma State since firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

The Cowboys are 1-3 to start the season, dropping its conference opener against Baylor last week. 

"I'm going into this thing expecting them to give us their best shot," Arizona coach Brent Brennan said. "I'm expecting them to be ready to play in all three phases, and I know that in order for us to play the kind of football we want to play, we have to be locked in and totally dialed into red line."

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) passes the ball over Iowa State Cyclones' linebacker Carson Willich (14) during the third quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. and will be aired on TNT.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on our prediction for the UA-OSU game and let us know how you see the game going. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.