Arizona Football Talk: Arizona vs. Weber State
Arizona (1-0) opened its 2025 season off on a 34-point thumping of Hawaii, where the Wildcats saw the offense put up 40 points while rushing for 183 yards between three running backs. In all, UA racked up 344 yards and was able to score 33 points in the red zone as a unit.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona slowed down the Hawaii rushing attack and held the Rainbow Warriors to 67 rushing yards and 290 total yards. The defensive effort led the Wildcats not to give up a touchdown and held UH to six points in the game.
It was the first time the Wildcats hadn’t given up a single touchdown to an FBS opponent since Arizona’s 27-3 win over Houston last season, which ended up being the team’s final victory of the season.
"It drives me crazy that we gave up 67 yards rushing," defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales told the media during his weekly press conference.
The 67 yards rushing is the lowest amount of rushing yards the Wildcats’ defense has allowed since the 2023 season when Arizona held Washington State to 35 yards in an impressive 44-6 road win.
Although it was a good game on paper for the defensive unit, if you look closely at the statistics, Arizona allowed Hawaii to go 3 of 8 on third down attempts in the first half and allowed 179 total yards.
"I hate the term 'bend but don't break', and I think three of the 12 series, we were that, which drives me absolutely freaking bonkers,” said Gonzales.
Overall, Hawaii ran 76 plays to the Wildcats 56 plays on offense. If you look at the way the defense played and took a deep dive into the performance, there were a handful of plays where the Warriors could’ve come away with more points if they executed a few plays better.
"The amount of mistakes we made, we won't beat good teams doing that,” said Gonzales.
The performance by the defense was the lowest amount of points Arizona has given up to a FBS opponent in a season-opening game since the 2010 season when Mike Stoops’ team beat Toledo 41-2 on the road.
However, when you look at the offenses in the Big 12, you have high-powered teams like TCU, ASU, Texas Tech, Kansas and others that will be able to score on a defensive effort that the team put together on Saturday against Hawaii.
So, like the offense. Arizona put together a solid defensive effort, but the unit still has a lot of room to grow if it wants to be able to get back to bowl eligibility.
Now, the Wildcats will shift their focus on to Weber State (0-1), which struggled in its opening game against James Madison falling 45-10 and found itself down 28-7 at the half.
Now, even though Weber State has struggled, the Wildcats have a dual-threat quarterback in Jackson Gilkey, who brings a 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame to his game.
So, there is someone that Arizona will need to focus on in order to get the job done against Weber State on Saturday night.
Game Prediction
Arizona: 52
Weber State: 0
Reason
- I think the bottom line is that Arizona has too much talent on both sides of the ball for Weber State to get in any kind of rhythm. Also, I feel that the defense will be looking to prove a point to Gonzales after he was unhappy with the overall performance against Hawaii.
