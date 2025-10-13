Inside The Wildcats

How Week 7 Big 12 Results Impact the Wildcats

We take a look back at how the Big 12 did this past week.

Ari Koslow

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates an interception he caught from the Brigham Young Cougars with his team during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates an interception he caught from the Brigham Young Cougars with his team during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
It was a rough loss in double overtime for Arizona this past weekend, falling 33-27 to BYU. The Wildcats held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before the Cougars stormed back and tied the game in the final 20 seconds of regulation, eventually coming out on top after two overtimes.

Following a long weather delay, the Wildcats' defense stepped up, holding the BYU offense scoreless in the second and third quarters. The offense had chances to put the game away late in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to do so, going three-and-out with a few minutes left up 24-17.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) runs a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona now sits at 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in Big conference play, while BYU remains undefeated at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.

Texas Tech defeats Kansas 42-17

Texas Tech also remained undefeated on the season with a dominant win at home.

Texas Tech's Behren Morton looks to pass against Kansas during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Red Raiders ran all over Kansas as running back Cameron Dickey ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He was held in check as a runner by the Texas Tech defense.

Utah defeats Arizona State 42-10

The Sun Devils did not stand much of a chance on the road in this game with quarterback Sam Leavitt sidelined. It was Jeff Sims who got the start for Arizona State.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) throws the ball against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier only threw for 104 yards, but he did all his damage on the ground, running for 120 yards and three touchdowns. The Utes ran for six touchdowns on the ground.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado defeats Iowa State 24-10

It was a rough loss on the road for a Cyclones team that has continued to battle many injuries this season.

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also added another 57 yards on the ground.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rocco Becht did not throw for a touchdown for Iowa State. It was running back Abu Sama III who did all the damage for them on the offensive side of the ball, rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

Cincinnati defeats UCF 20-11

Cincinnati is one of three teams in the conference who advanced to 3-0 in Big 12 play.

It wasn't as big an offensive outburst for the Bearcats, but quarterback Brendan Sorsby still managed to throw for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 11, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCF running back Cam Fancher ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Houston defeats Oklahoma State 39-17

It was another blowout loss for Oklahoma State. They took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive of the game, but Houston dominated the rest of the game with 487 yards of total offense.

Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) scores a touchdown during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Houston won 39-17. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Amare Thomas brought in 157 of those yards on seven receptions.

Kansas State defeats TCU 41-28

It was an impressive win for Kansas State at home.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He threw two of them to tight end Garrett Oakley who also hauled in four passes for 71 yards.

Oct 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) runs by TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Namdi Obiazor (4) and defensive end Jonathan Bax (10) at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

For TCU, quarterback Josh Hoover exploded for 376 yards and three touchdowns, but he also tossed a pair of interceptions in the loss.

Big 12 matchups in Week 8:

Arizona at Houston

Baylor at TCU

West Virginia at UCF

No. 7 Texas Tech at Arizona State

No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake watches from the sidelines during the first quarter of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

No. 24 Cincinnati at Oklahoma State

Ari Koslow
Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.