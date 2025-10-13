How Week 7 Big 12 Results Impact the Wildcats
It was a rough loss in double overtime for Arizona this past weekend, falling 33-27 to BYU. The Wildcats held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before the Cougars stormed back and tied the game in the final 20 seconds of regulation, eventually coming out on top after two overtimes.
Following a long weather delay, the Wildcats' defense stepped up, holding the BYU offense scoreless in the second and third quarters. The offense had chances to put the game away late in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to do so, going three-and-out with a few minutes left up 24-17.
Arizona now sits at 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in Big conference play, while BYU remains undefeated at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.
Texas Tech defeats Kansas 42-17
Texas Tech also remained undefeated on the season with a dominant win at home.
The Red Raiders ran all over Kansas as running back Cameron Dickey ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He was held in check as a runner by the Texas Tech defense.
Utah defeats Arizona State 42-10
The Sun Devils did not stand much of a chance on the road in this game with quarterback Sam Leavitt sidelined. It was Jeff Sims who got the start for Arizona State.
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier only threw for 104 yards, but he did all his damage on the ground, running for 120 yards and three touchdowns. The Utes ran for six touchdowns on the ground.
Colorado defeats Iowa State 24-10
It was a rough loss on the road for a Cyclones team that has continued to battle many injuries this season.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also added another 57 yards on the ground.
Rocco Becht did not throw for a touchdown for Iowa State. It was running back Abu Sama III who did all the damage for them on the offensive side of the ball, rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
Cincinnati defeats UCF 20-11
Cincinnati is one of three teams in the conference who advanced to 3-0 in Big 12 play.
It wasn't as big an offensive outburst for the Bearcats, but quarterback Brendan Sorsby still managed to throw for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
UCF running back Cam Fancher ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Houston defeats Oklahoma State 39-17
It was another blowout loss for Oklahoma State. They took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive of the game, but Houston dominated the rest of the game with 487 yards of total offense.
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Amare Thomas brought in 157 of those yards on seven receptions.
Kansas State defeats TCU 41-28
It was an impressive win for Kansas State at home.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He threw two of them to tight end Garrett Oakley who also hauled in four passes for 71 yards.
For TCU, quarterback Josh Hoover exploded for 376 yards and three touchdowns, but he also tossed a pair of interceptions in the loss.
Big 12 matchups in Week 8:
Arizona at Houston
Baylor at TCU
West Virginia at UCF
No. 7 Texas Tech at Arizona State
No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU
No. 24 Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
