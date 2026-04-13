Former Wildcats Safety Earning National Attention Ahead of NFL Draft

Former Arizona safety Treydan Stukes wrapped up a strong collegiate career this past season. Now entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Stukes is garnering attention as a potential sleeper pick in the draft.

Stukes spent six seasons with the Wildcats from 2020-2025. Over that span, he recorded 207 total tackles, 26 pass deflections, 7 interceptions, and 1 sack. After missing significant time thanks to a torn ACL suffered in 2024, the following season may have been Stukes’ best yet, racking up 52 total tackles, 6 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, and a sack.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the NFL Draft looming, Stukes is considered one of the better players available at his position. The former captain in the Wildcats ’ secondary has been gaining national attention from draft analysts recently, with ESPN’s Ben Solak being the latest to consider Stukes a high-upside player.

Solak’s thoughts

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I cannot believe how natural he looks in safetylike roles despite the lack of true experience he has at the position,” Solak said. “When forced to sink off the line of scrimmage and play routes from depth, Stukes demonstrates tremendous footwork, angles and ball tracking. Given his longer and leaner frame (6-1, 190 pounds), I like the idea of taking him out of the box and playing him from depth. He's a hand-in-glove fit for quarters defenses that need their safeties to play quasi-man coverage over slot receivers and tight ends.”

Solak also compared Stukes to some of his contemporaries over the years at the collegiate level, citing his versatile skillset in the secondary that could help him develop into a special player down the road, and even the possibility of playing different positions aside from just patrolling the last line of defense as a safety.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think Stukes can become a [Calen] Bullock-esque policeman in the deep middle of the field -- rangy with ball skills and willing toughness. If he doesn't end up having that special level of range, then the career arc of Super Bowl champion Coby Bryant, who started with the Seahawks as a corner before flipping to safety and blossoming there, is another possible outcome,” Solak said.