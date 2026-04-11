Wildcats Receivers Applaud Spivey's Growth in Team’s Offense

The Arizona spring practice season is leaning on its veterans throughout, and one of its most experienced players has been making an impact early.

Wide receiver Tre Spivey has continued to show positive growth in his second spring with the Wildcats . The transfer from Kansas State had the best season of his collegiate career in 2025, hauling in 23 catches for 381 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) and SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee shake hands after the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming back for another season in Arizona , Spivey is part of an offense that has plenty of continuity carrying over from last season. Along with Spivey, numerous other receivers, and star quarterback Noah Fifita, are all returning to Tucson for the 2026 season. With a ton of familiarity in the same system that they’ve played in, Arizona’s offense figures to be one of the best in the Big 12 next season after being highly successful last year.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Montana Warren (7) during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spivey is one of the more experienced members of the wide receiver group, and his presence has had a major impact on some of the younger receivers on the team. Wide receivers Gio Richardson and Chris Hunter — both returners from last season — spoke about Spivey’s growth as a leader within the offense.

“From a young guy looking up, Tre has definitely stepped into that leadership role, because it’s his second year in the offense,” Richardson said. “He’s really understanding it now. He’s getting a better grasp of it. So he’s able to help the younger players speak up and be that player that we want to be, because he obviously did it over the past year. He’s just being a better leader this year.”

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Second year in the system, I think he’s really done a great job learning it,” Hunter added. “With that, he’s able to play with even more confidence. Once you put his skill matched up with his knowledge of the playbook, and that confidence to play without having to second-guess anything, you really see another jump he’s made. He’s become more vocal, bringing the guys together more. I think he’s taken a giant leap in that regard, so that’s great to see.”