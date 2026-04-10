Arizona Sophomore Wide Receiver Poised for Breakout

A young Arizona Wildcats wide receiver is making strides during this year’s spring practice sessions, and it’s getting the attention of the team’s coaching staff.

Notably, sophomore wide receiver Gio Richardson is primed to take a leap in the 2026 season. As a true freshman last year, Richardson made his presence known, hauling in 21 receptions for 299 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He and quarterback Noah Fifita established some great chemistry early on in his college career, which could put him in line for a breakout 2026 season.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan reacts during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Richardson Is a Breakout Candidate

Arizona wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) catches a pass in warmups during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richardson figures to earn a larger role in 2026, returning to the same system he played in last season, with the same quarterback throwing to him. After a strong freshman season, Richardson will only get better from here on out.

Now in his second spring session with the team, Richardson continues to grow and improve as a player. Wide receivers coach Bobby Wade was asked about Richardson’s development earlier this week during spring practice.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) with wide receivers coach Bobby Wade against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wade’s Thoughts

“Really proud of his perseverance,” Wade said. “The focus that he had in the classroom right away gave him the opportunity to line up correctly and give him his chance to play early. Naturally, those guys when they come in, they have very high expectations, and so you try to find a way to balance playing time along with their expectations, and what they really wanted to get done for their season."

"I think when we look back at it, Giovani would tell you that he’s proud of the way his freshman year went. I’m the same way. I'm really excited about his progress in the winter than where we are in spring right now. So very, very happy with where he's at.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wade also applauded Richardson’s football IQ, which could also be attributed to his instincts in the classroom, as well, that Wade previously alluded to.

“The time he puts in,” Wade said, when asked what makes Richardson a smart football player. “He really does well with spending the extra time in the classroom, and then just, he's played a lot of football. And the experience is something that you can't really simulate."

Arizona wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) catches a pass against Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images