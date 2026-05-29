Matthew Stafford Buzz, Lamar Jackson’s Contract Among Hot Topics in Week 1 of OTAs

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — There was a bit of a buzz on Thursday for the Rams’ first open OTA workout for reporters. There really shouldn’t be because it’s not even June, and players were practicing in shorts, yet there was star power in various directions and the storylines practically wrote themselves for the Super Bowl betting favorites .

Rams coach Sean McVay did provide a reminder that nothing had been proven by his players’ participation in seven-on-seven drills.

“I think it’s the most unrealistic drill that exists in football because these [pass] rushes are real [on game day],” McVay said.

While nothing was proven from a May workout, there was plenty to see on the field. On one end, Matthew Stafford threw passes next to new teammate Ty Simpson, the Rams’ 2026 first-round pick and potential Stafford replacement for whenever the reigning MVP decides to call it a career. On the receiving end of those passes were the star duo of Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, who spoke to the media for the first time since checking himself into rehab .

To open those unrealistic seven-on-seven drills, Adams made a nifty move to break free from the Rams’ revamped secondary, which now consists of former Chiefs cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. There was even star power from the coaching staff. Standing behind the energetic McVay was Kliff Kingsbury, the former Cardinals coach and Commanders offensive play-caller who’s now the assistant head coach in L.A. Next to Kingsbury was former Rams standout Robert Woods, who recently joined the staff as an assistant wide receivers coach.

It was easy to see why the Rams have generated early Super Bowl buzz this offseason. But, again, it’s only May, and this isn’t the time to look ahead to February. (Stafford would be the first person to say that.)

Here’s what else we learned from OTAs, starting with what I saw from my two-day tour with the L.A. teams.

Stafford unwillingly discusses his future

There were multiple reasons for reporters to find creative ways to get Stafford to share how long he intends to play after signing a one-year, $55 million contract extension , one month after the Rams used their first-round pick on Simpson.

“I’m not going to sit there and try to predict the future,” the 38-year-old QB said after being asked whether he sees himself ending his career with the Rams. “That’s two for you, trying to make me predict the future. But that would probably be a yes.”

Stafford was also reluctant to say whether he plans on playing out the entirety of his extension that has him tied to L.A. through 2027, but added that he’s happy to have next year taken care of in case he decides to play and if the team wants him back. He was sort of joking about that last part, but there’s some truth there because the team just drafted a quarterback with a top-15 pick.

Matthew Stafford on working with Ty Simpson pic.twitter.com/pfxfE7IvND — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) May 28, 2026

To assess this situation, Stafford probably hasn’t thought about leaving L.A. after this season, after signing his contract extension. However, it’s not entirely up to him because t he team has some wiggle room to get out of the deal next offseason based on how it was structured . If Stafford plays at an elite level again in 2026, he’ll likely be back for Year 19 with the Rams. If he shows his age, then it will likely be Simpson’s time in ’27.

“I understand where the team’s coming from,” Stafford said. “Listen, I’m not 25 years old, and I get that, so we’re doing everything we can to be as good a football team as we can for now, for the future, for all of it.”

Nacua shares lessons from rehab stint

The Rams’ receiver is in a unique position because a star player of his caliber, heading into the final year of a rookie deal, should either be preparing to sign a massive contract extension or staying away from the team until something gets worked out.

But Nacua is in the midst of having to prove himself again to the organization after a tumultuous six months, which consisted of him making an antisemitic gesture with a prominent streamer , being hit with a lawsuit for allegedly biting a woman , and checking himself into rehab in April.

Despite his prolific numbers since entering the league as a 2023 fifth-round pick, Nacua isn’t in an ideal position to ask for a pay raise with that many issues away from the field, and it would be somewhat of a surprise if he and the team strike a deal before the season. Also, the Rams have the option of using the franchise tag on Nacua next offseason. But it bodes well that Nacua sought help and has been with the team since the offseason program began.

“Some of the things that I feel like I’ve learned are that it’s O.K. to ask for support,” Nacua said. “To recognize the platform that I have been a professional football player and trying to use that for the betterment of myself and for those around me who have supported me.”

Puka Nacua addressed his time in rehab and the lawsuit he is facing



(via @GManzano24) pic.twitter.com/hEyKr6UMf0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 29, 2026

Justin Herbert returns after touring with his famous girlfriend

It’s understandable why there was plenty of attention paid to Herbert being away from the Chargers for a few weeks to support his girlfriend, singer Madison Beer, while on tour in Europe.

She’s famous, he’s famous, so, obviously, it was going to be overblown. But, in reality, Herbert has earned the right to miss a few voluntary workouts in May. He’s in his seventh season, making $50-plus million per year, and has constantly put his body on the line behind shaky offensive lines.

If it weren’t for the team having a new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, Herbert probably would have been away until it was mandatory to show up in the middle of June for minicamp. But Herbert was there on Wednesday for the start of OTAs, putting at ease those who panicked about his absences.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh had the best response when his QB informed him of his plans to be in Europe for Phase 2 of the offseason program.

“My first reaction was, ‘Do you need a ride to the airport?’” Harbaugh recalled.

Jim Harbaugh supports Justin Herbert supporting Madison Beer pic.twitter.com/ddrAQ6tm8u — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) May 27, 2026

Lamar Jackson’s contract situation

Jackson didn’t want to share whether he and the Ravens are close on a contract extension, but he did mention something insightful when he revealed that he’s not too interested in getting a fully guaranteed contract this time around, a demand that didn’t come to fruition when he agreed to a five-year, $260 million deal in 2023.

Jackson pushed for the extra financial security after the Browns gave Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal in 2022. That led to messy contract negotiations with the team, including a trade request from the two-time MVP. ( And the NFLPA filed a collusion case against the league .)

“This is 2026,” Jackson said this week, when asked about possibly seeking a fully guaranteed contract. “We are going to leave that conversation in 2022.”

It sounds like Jackson doesn’t want to deal with the headaches again, which is unfortunate, given that players are gaining more power at the negotiating table. But at least Jackson expressed confidence in working out a new deal with the Ravens in the near future.

Patrick Mahomes is back on the field

Mahomes continues to show he’s determined to be available for the season opener against the Broncos. He participated in the Chiefs’ OTA practices this week and was seen sporting a brace over his surgically repaired left knee .

It’s impressive that Mahomes has gotten to this point after sustaining a torn ACL and LCL six months ago. But Mahomes is at his best when he uses his mobility to extend plays, and that aspect of his game could be limited for quite some time, perhaps even during the first quarter of the season. Kansas City did add a quality insurance plan by signing quarterback Justin Fields in free agency.

“I don’t want to miss games,” Mahomes told reporters. “I know that’s still a long way away. I can’t predict the future. So, all I can do is be great today and then continue to be great tomorrow.”

Ben Johnson is buying stock in Luther Burden III

The Bears’ coach gave the fantasy football podcasts something to talk about when he told reporters he’s “ buying Luther Burden stock right now .”

Perhaps it would be best not to buy too much stock in the second-year receiver because there are still a few unknowns with the Bears’ passing attack. For starters, does Burden have the inside track over Rome Odunze, the 2024 first-rounder, as Caleb Williams’s No. 1 target? Second, these are two young players who will be asked to do more following DJ Moore’s trade to the Bills. Lastly, Odunze’s skill set and savvy route running might be better suited for being the high-volume receiver in this offense, but there’s no denying that the combination of Burden’s versatility and Johnson’s creativity could lead to a dominant Year 2.

Proceed with caution in your fantasy football drafts, but maybe there’s more here than a coach talking up one of his players.

Watson might no longer be a lock for QB1

There might actually be a legitimate quarterback battle in Cleveland after all.

For weeks, the Browns have hinted at the strong likelihood of Watson being the team’s Week 1 starter , but offensive coordinator Travis Switzer didn’t sound so sure about that possibility.

“ I don’t know that we have somebody who’s ahead ,” Switzer said.

With how much Watson has struggled since arriving in Cleveland, it would be in the team’s best interest to have a full-on quarterback battle this summer between Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Nick Bosa provides an update on big bro

Welp, it seems my best available free agent might not be available at the moment.

Nick Bosa was asked about rumors that his older brother, Joey, might join him with the 49ers.

“I think he’s working on his golf game right now,” the younger Bosa said. “I don’t think he’s thinking too much about football.”

If this is it for Joey Bosa, he has had a productive career that started in 2016 as the No. 3 pick of the Chargers. But Bosa showed last year in his lone season with the Bills, he still has plenty to offer as a pass rusher, recording five sacks.

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