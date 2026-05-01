Arizona Freshmen Who Could Make Impact in Summer Practice

The air has gotten warmer, the sun is staying up longer, and school is nearly out. It is officially the start of football season around the country. In Tucson, AZ, the Arizona Wildcats are gearing up for the start of the 2026 season and are looking to continue laying the foundation laid last season, when Arizona finished with a surprising 9-4 record.

Now that spring practices are over, the Wildcats are on a brief break before the start of summer training camp, where the competition will be elevated with the intensity of practice. Drilling in the dry Arizona weather is no joke, and the coaching staff has used it to their advantage, shaping their team into one that can handle the heat.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates an interception with linebacker Jabari Mann (11) against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Arizona's roster is filled with experienced veterans hungry for more success, the younger players still have ways to go before they are fully acclimated to head coach Brent Brennan's Redline mantra: giving 100% effort, 100% of the time. Let's take a look at three freshmen on the defensive side who have the potential to make an impact immediately.

Keytrin Harris

1000% COMMITTED. 🐻⬇️

4⭐️ Keytrin Harris is headed to the University of Arizona! pic.twitter.com/ajQmxuVTWf — AZ Compass Football (@azcompassfb) July 5, 2025

The Wildcats have a ton of depth at the defensive line, as Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio are two edge rushers looking to continue their dominance after last season. Mays Pese, Julian Savaiinaea, and Leroy Palu all make up a unit that can destroy the offensive interior, and Keytrin Harris plans on contributing to that group.

A 3-star recruit out of Compass High School, located in Chandler, AZ, Harris committed to Arizona on July 5, 2025. He was ranked the 14th-best defensive lineman in Arizona and 101st in the country.

At 6-foot-6, 318 pounds, Harris has the frame to make an immediate impact on the field. Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said that Harris, "Is going to be a problem in this league. He's just got to keep getting stronger and put his weight in the right spots. What was better than I thought was the effort piece."

Xaier Hiler

The corner back room is another loaded room, with Jay'Vion Cole, Johno Price, and Swayde Griffin returning, not to mention several transfers looking to contribute to a passing defense that ranked seventh in the nation.

A 4-star recruit out of Denton, TX, Hiler is ranked as the 26th best player in the state and the 21st best corner in the country. Hiler has the opportunity to learn and improve under the watchful eyes of Arizona's best pass defenders. With summer practices coming up, Hiler could prove to the coaching staff that he deserves to see the field a lot more.

Dash Fifita

AG2G! Gods Plan! Couldn’t have wished for it any other way. After a great conversation with Coach Gonzales and Coach Brennan, I am beyond humbled and grateful to announce that I have received my 1st offer from the University of Arizona! #BearDown #GodD11D 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/UUs2JiE6Uk — Dash Fifita (@FifitaDash) September 9, 2024

Dash Fifita, the brother of quarterback Noah Fifita, is a 3-star recruit from Santa Margarita, CA, who committed to Arizona after being voted defensive player of the year. Fifita may be undersized at 5-foot-7, 186 pounds, but he brings with him a tremendous amount of football IQ and overall grit.

Linebackers coach Josh Bringuel had plenty of good things to say about Dash Fififta, saying, "He understands football so well and he plays with tremendous effort. He knows he's undersized, so he better play full speed and that's what you see out there. So it's been really fun to see him attack the work and not complain."

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fifita has already impressed his coaches and peers through spring training camp and is looking to continue grabbing their attention in the upcoming summer practices.