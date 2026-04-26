Dalton Johnson Brings More Than Just Physicality to the Raiders

At the beginning of Dalton Johnson's collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats, no one would have guessed the massive amounts of success he would see. Five years, three coaches and four defensive coordinators later, the former three-star recruit is now realizing his dreams of playing in the NFL.

Johnson was taken by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fifth round with the 150th pick after a final season where he led the team in tackles with 97 and snagged three interceptions. Despite being slightly undersized at 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, the Katy, TX native brings a lot of boom to the field.

A hard-nosed play style isn't the only thing he brings with him to the Raiders. Johnson also brings a "never say die" attitude and versatility. When the chips were down and things got tough in 2024, Johnson unselfishly went outside of his comfort zone to play linebacker for an injury-riddled defense.

Impressive coverage skills paired with downhill tackling ability that can also stop the run is rare for a safety to have, but Johnson is no ordinary safety. Now that he will be competing for a starting role on the Raiders, here is what he brings with him to a defense that could greatly benefit from his playstyle.

A Downhill Safety

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Johnson came to Arizona , he quickly became one of the more aggressvie players in the secondary, utilizing his power and love of making contact to his advantage. It was in 2024 when he really began showcasing the power that he possessed.

Johnson led the team in tackles in back-to-back years. What makes him a rare breed of safety is his willingness to crash the box and stop the run, much like a full-time linebacker does. His physicality is something that truly matches the Raiders' identity on defense and that is one loaded with highly versatile players with high football IQ who can both drop into coverage and fill the gaps.

A true professional 💼

Thank you Dalton pic.twitter.com/9z2kI1e9If — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 25, 2026

"I always say I was brought up in football too late because I love to hit," Johnson said. "There's no more eye power, no more full bags. So, you've just got to develop as the game goes and it's changing to more spread offenses".

"So, I really had to develop my pass coverage side of the game... (I) Always had the tackling ability and just the physical side, so being able to showcase my ball skills and all that, just wanted to be a complete DB."

Johnson's Elevated Game

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson knew that to leap into becoming a much more rounded safety, he had to elevate his skills in pass coverage. That is exactly what he did in the offseason and because of that, his stats jumped much higher and his draft stock did as well.

His interceptions went from two in 2024 to four in 2025. His pass breakups also went from just two to seven as well. Due to the hard work he put in in the offseason, he has become much more of a versatile safety whose skills can be heavily used by the Raiders.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Trent Howland (24) during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"I mentioned earlier, the game is moving fast, and it's going to spread offenses and it's all about the ball," Johnson said. "I was really working on that in the offseason and made that a big emphasis in my mindset going into practices and games, like I got to get the ball".

"I got to get picks, PBUs, whatever it is. I would say that also comes with scheme, Coach [Danny] Gonzales put me in great opportunities to make plays and be in the right position to get actions and get my hand on the ball."

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates on the sidelines after intercepting a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

It is clear to see that Johnson has prepared himself to be the best player possible for when he takes the next step to the professional level, which is why he is confident that he can make an immediate impact, no matter where it is on the field.

"Whatever my role is, special teams, backup, starter, I'm bringing 100%, and I feel like I can play anywhere," Johnson said. "I'm not going to say anywhere as far as outside at the corner, but whatever my role is, I'm there to do it, whether that's nickel, boundary safety spot, free safety spot. I'm just ready to be a Raider and get rolling.”