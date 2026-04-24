How Gonzales Shaping Arizona Defensive Line in Second Year

When Danny Gonzales was promoted to defensive coordinator after serving as the linebackers coach for the Arizona Wildcats, questions swirled about whether he would be the guy who could help turn them around into one that is reminiscent of the Desert Swarm days.

After a 2025 season in which the Wildcats ranked first in defensive efficiency and second in interceptions, those questions were answered. Although the defense was not quite on par with the Desert Swarm of the 90's, it was still dangerous, wreaking havoc in the Big 12.

Oct 23, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales before game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Arizona is now faced with the tall task of replicating the same results as the last season after losing its three safeties to the NFL Draft and several other key players. If there is anybody capable of replicating those results, it is Gonzales, who has decades of coaching experience, from leading a defense to leading an entire team.

Arizona is now approaching the final days of spring practice, and the defense is beginning to take shape into a fearsome unit hell-bent on terrorizing the best offenses the conference has to offer. As the spring practice concludes this week, Gonzales has not only emphasized the priority of developing the defensive backs, but the defensive line as well. With the returning players in the trenches, along with the newcomers, the group has the potential to be a dominating one that can clog holes, stop the run and rush the quarterback.

It Starts in the Trenches

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95), defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41), defensive lineman Mays Pese (99), and defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) all celebrate after they intercept the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats' defensive line has grown over the course of four weeks in the spring, demonstrating maturity and a willingness to learn and develop. Arizona has the benefit of having two elite-level edge rushers in Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio lining up on the field.

Notable players in the interior, such as Julian Savaiinaea , Mays Pese, Leroy Palu, and others are donning the block A once again in hopes of etching their names in the Arizona history books. The Wildcats also have four true freshmen on the team who have the opportunity to grow into star players under the guidance of the veterans, Joe Salave'a and Gonzales.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive Lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41) celebrates after he intercepts the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Depth a Factor

Kaisi Lafitaga is "super strong and explosive" in the eyes of Gonzales. "He will play in the fall. He'll give us some added depth. He's over 300 pounds. He's twitchy. He's just super explosive." Keytrin Harris is going to be a problem in this league. He's just got to keep getting stronger and put his weight in the right spots. What has better than I thought was the effort piece."

Prince Williams "Is going to be last year's Mays Pese. Prince is super strong. He's really, really smart. He's going to look like a shorter version of Leroy (Palu) as far as his twitch."

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95) celebrates after a block is made against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have also benefited from adding transfers to the team who can help strengthen the defensive line rotation. Zac Siulepa, despite joining the team last season, will have a full one under his belt this time around. Ezra Funa is a big, athletic lineman out of the College of San Mateo. Victory Johnson came from Colorado and Cal Poly. His athleticism and strength are huge additions to the line.