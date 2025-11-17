Game Time, AP Poll Update Ahead of Arizona's Final Home Game
Arizona’s (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) defense set the tone with a tipped ball interception from cornerback Jay’Vion Cole that set up an early touchdown to put the Wildcats up 7-0 against the Bearcats.
Although the game started off good for Arizona, its defense had its struggles in the first quarter. However, Brent Brennan and his team were able to fix those issues and put drives together down the stretch to pull off the 30-24 upset of Cincinnati.
At one point this season, the Wildcats were riding a 5-game road losing streak dating back to the 2024 season which included four blow out losses.
Now, following the win over the Bearcats, Brennan and his team have won back-to-back road games and have climbed over Mount 500 in the Big 12 for the first time this season.
Arizona was able to pick Sorsby off two times with Cole and safety Dalton Johnson coming up with the turnovers and giving the offense the chance to get back in the groove.
On the offensive end of the field, Arizona had issues converting in the red zone during the first half with two missed field goals by Michael Salgado-Medina. One miss from 40 and a blocked kick the next time out.
However, with the Wildcats up 27-24 late in the fourth quarter, Salgado-Medina was able to redeem himself with a clutch 51-yard field goal to make it a 6-point game with 1:34 left in the game.
Arizona came up with a stop on the defensive side of the ball and sealed the upset win over Cincinnati and locked in the Wildcats to their seventh win of the season with two games remaining in the regular season.
Now, Arizona will be returning home to play Baylor (5-5, 3-4) in the final home game of the regular season. The Bears are coming off a 55-28 against Utah and have dropped three of their last four games.
The kickoff times for the Big 12 slate of games on Saturday were announced on Sunday morning and the Arizona-Baylor game will kickoff at 11 a.m. (MST) and will be televised on TNT, which marks the third time the Wildcats’ game will be on that network.
Although the Wildcats have won 3-straight games and are coming off an upset win over the Bearcats, the latest AP Poll was released and Arizona once again was left out of the Top 25 rankings.
However, Arizona received nine votes from AP Poll voters as the Big 12 saw four teams in No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 11 BYU, No. 13 Utah and No. 25 Houston all make the latest rankings.
