Arizona Receives Huge Bracketology Update

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off a week that they want to forget. They dropped two straight to big-time Big 12 opponents, and that is not the way they wanted to start their tough stretch of games.

The Wildcats did not have their best showings in these games, and they did not play well enough to win. Head coach Tommy Lloyd knows that, and now he will look at different ways to improve his team and make sure they get back to the winning side of things as they face another tough opponent.

In the process, the Wildcats also lost one of the top players in all of college basketball in freshman forward Koa Peat to injury. That was not a good sign to see for this Wildcats team. It is unknown if Peat will play against BYU.

That is another big matchup for Arizona and another tough opponent. But before that, we take a look at the latest Bracketlogy by Joe Lunardi because, for the first time in a long time, there is some movement for Arizona in this updated bracket.

Feb 9, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to players during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Movement in Bracketology for the Wildcats

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

"While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"A team's seed history through the course of the season is just as telling as its current projection. Now, you can track that storyline for each team in the field of 68 by clicking on its name. This will be updated along with the rest of the bracket."

With back-to-back losses, Arizona is not the top overall seed anymore. That has been overtaken by Michigan. Arizona still holds the No. 1 seed for the West Region, and if the NCAA Tournament started today, they would be facing Long Island.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most important thing for the Wildcats right now is getting back to playing their brand of basketball and getting on the winning side of things once again. That is not going to be easy, as the Wildcats face BYU tonight and then have to go on the road on Saturday for another showdown with Houston, which is ranked No. 2 in the country coming into this week.

