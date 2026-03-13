Good, Bad, and Ugly from Arizona’s Big 12 Quarterfinal Win
Arizona picked up a win last night in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament over UCF. The Knights gave the Wildcats a little scare in the second half, but there was never any real danger for the No. 2 team in the country.
The Wildcats ended up putting away the Knights to pick up an 81-59 victory. They will now move on to the semifinals to clash with the No. 5 seed Iowa State. The Wildcats just defeated the Cyclones by 16 points less than two weeks ago.
Here is the good, bad and ugly from Arizona's win over UCF.
Good: Points off TOs
Stifling defense was on display from the Wildcats, especially in the first half. Five turnovers were forced, which led to a 35-8 lead at one point in the half. It was a stellar display on the defensive end from the Wildcats.
That defensive mindset carried over into the second half, as the Wildcats forced six turnovers. The Wildcats had a total of 18 points off turnovers, which was double what the Knights had. It was a very impressive showing from the Wildcats as a whole.
Riley Kugel, the leading scorer for the Knights, was shut down. He averages just under 15 points a game, but got nowhere near that number versus the Wildcats. Kugel had zero points at halftime and finished with just six points. He shot 2-7 from the field and committed four fouls.
Bad: Second Half
The second half as a whole was not pretty for the Wildcats. They only outscored the Knights by six points in this frame. If it were not for such a dominant first half, the game could have been a lot closer.
After shooting 50% from 3-point range in the first half, the Wildcats turned around and shot 25% from deep in the second. They shot a total of 40% from the field in the half, and that number is higher because of a late-game run. It was a lot lower for the majority of the second half.
All of the shooting percentages were significantly lower in the second half, and they committed three times as many turnovers. They had two three-minute periods where zero field goals were made. This allowed the Knights to hang around when they should have been put away a lot sooner.
Ugly: Free throws
They were pathetic from the free-throw line. The Wildcats are very lucky they were playing an inferior opponent in the Knights, or this could have come back to haunt them. They were 17-31 from the charity stripe.
Fourteen points were left off the board in a tournament game. This cannot happen again. Tobe Awaka was the main culprit, as he shot 2-9 from the line. His running mate, Motiejus Krivas, was not much better, as he was 5-9.
Ultimately, this did not matter at the end of the game, but it very well may tonight if they have a repeat performance from the line. The Cyclones are coming off a dominant win over Texas Tech, and the Wildcats will have to come prepared to advance to the Big 12 Tournament finals.
Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25."