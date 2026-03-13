3 KEY Observations After Arizona's Win Over UCF

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats are now in the semi finals of the Big 12 Tournament for the first time since joining the conference last year after taking an early lead on the UCF Knights and keeping it to cruise to a 81-59 victory in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Arena.

Clearly, Arizona (No. 1 seed) has brought over its momentum from a stellar regular season, where it rolled its way to a first place finish to clinch the Big 12 outright title. After its routing of UCF (No. 8 seed), the Wildcats will now be looking forward to a rematch with No. 5 Iowa State, a team they dominated in a 73-57 win where they forced the Cyclones to shoot a season low 29% from the field.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) blocks a shot by Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

With that matchup fast approaching, lets take a look at three key observations that were noticed from Arizona's win over UCF.

Defense remains airtight

The offense of Arizona has been electric all season long, which at times, has overshadowed the defensive efforts it has put in. Over two halves, the Wildcats have forced the Knights to shoot 37% from the field while also blocking six shots.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) drives to the basket around Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The defensive clinic put on by the Wildcats heavily benefitted the offense, as it was able to score 18 points off of 11 turnovers created. Arizona should be able to continue the defensive momentum when it plays Iowa State, a team that it forced to shoot a season low 29% and grabbed 31 defensive rebounds off of.

Burries has become an anchor for the front court

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) rebounds around UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Fresh off his career high 31 point game against the Colorado Buffaloes to end the regular season, Burries turned right back around to score 21 points through 33 minutes of play. It has become clear to see that when other guards struggle, Burries can be relied upon to lead the froont court and score valuable buckets. His team high this game is the 12 th he has done so through 32 games played.

Krivas and Awaka remain dominant on the glass

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) drives around UCF Knights center Jeremy Foumena (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

A huge part of the reason why Arizona was so dominant against the Knights was the rebounding efforts and physicality that is brought by Krivas and Awaka. The Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year led in rebounds with 12 while also scoring 12 points on the way to a double-double. Krivas scored nine points and grabbed 20 rebounds while blocking two shots. Both Krivas and Awaka's toughness in the paint and on the glass will be needed for Arizona to continue bullying teams near the rim.

