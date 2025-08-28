One of the wildest finishes in Hawai'i Football history🤯



Defensive Linemen Manly Williams ran 45+ yards down the field on the final play of the game to assist Kalen Hicks in tackling Arizona QB Khalil Tate a yard short from a game-tying touchdown scramble.#BRADDAHHOOD #GoBows pic.twitter.com/P6CKHrWpY1