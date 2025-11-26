Arizona Heating up With Elite 2028 Wide Receiver
With Early National Signing Day approaching on Dec 3, all eyes have been locked in on the 2026 recruiting trail. While Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are still looking to add talent to their 2026 class, they have also been making progress with several recruits in future classes.
One of those recruits is an elite 2028 four-star wide receiver prospect who recently explained why the Wildcats have been standing out more than other programs interested in him.
2028 Four-Star WR Details Arizona Recruitment
Throughout his recruitment process, Arizona has been targeting Roye Oliver, a four-star wide receiver from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona. The Wildcats initially extended him an offer back in June 2024 and hosted him on campus in Tucson for a game-day visit last weekend.
While Oliver is only a sophomore at Hamilton, he has already established himself as a top recruit in the 2028 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 72 overall player in the nation, the No. 14 wide receiver, and the No. 2 prospect from Arizona.
Oliver holds a total of 17 offers, but he recently told Rivals' Adam Gorney that four programs are standing out so far in his recruitment process: Arizona, Oregon, USC, and Texas.
When discussing Arizona specifically, he told Gorney that he enjoyed his game-day visit last weekend. He also mentioned that it was cool to see some of his friends playing for the Wildcats, including cornerback Dajon Hinton.
- “It was a really good visit," Oliver said. "It was nice to see a bunch of my friends like Dajon [Hinton] was playing so it was really good."
Oliver wasn't the only Hamilton star on campus in Tucson last weekend, as the Wildcats also hosted and offered his brother, Roman Oliver, and quarterback Jaxson Sculley. He told Gorney that it was good to see wide receiver coach Bobby Wade again and that he was happy his brother and Sculley had received offers.
- “Coach [Bobby] Wade we’ve been in touch for a little bit and seeing him again was really good and seeing them offer my brother meant a lot, too, and offering Jax [Sculley] was good, too," Oliver said.
The four-star wideout also mentioned that Arizona has been making him feel like a priority throughout his recruitment process, and that he expects their contact to increase this summer.
- “They’ve been pushing a little hard,” Oliver told Gorney. “It will probably pick up more by June 15 but them being in touch with me means a lot.”
Oliver likely still has a long way to go before making a decision, but Arizona has quickly emerged as a serious contender to win his recruitment.
Please be sure to let us know what you think of Arizona's pursuit of Roye.