Talented 2027 Linebacker Schedules Arizona Official Visit

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have been heating up on the 2027 recruiting trail in recent weeks, as they continue to compete for some of the nation’s top prospects.

Over the past month, the Wildcats have made significant progress with several of their top 2027 targets, including a three-star linebacker from Texas who recently scheduled an official visit (OV) with Arizona in June.

Arizona Set to Host 3-Star 2027 Linebacker on Official Visit

Earlier this week, Bryce Breeden, a three-star linebacker from Bridge City High School in Bridge City, Texas, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV to Arizona from June 12-14, writing, “I’ll be at [Arizona] on June 12th-14th for my Official Visit!!”

Breeden joins an exciting list of 2027 prospects expected to take OVs with Arizona this spring, including players like three-star defensive lineman Montana Toilolo and four-star wide receiver Ty Johnson.

Arizona is one of four programs to have scheduled Breeden for an OV this spring, joining Northwestern, which will host him on May 8; TCU, which will host him on May 29; and Purdue, which will host him on June 5.

Breeden is one of the top linebackers in the country and is coming off a strong junior season at Bridge City, where, according to his X, he recorded 109 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Linebacker is a position Brennan and company are looking to upgrade in the 2027 cycle, and Breeden would be an excellent addition to the Wildcats’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 789 overall player nationally, the No. 62 linebacker, and the No. 102 prospect in Texas.

While Arizona is in good standing in Breeden’s recruitment, Northwestern is currently the frontrunner for the three-star linebacker, with Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently giving the program a 62.6% chance to land him.

Still, getting him on campus for an OV is a crucial step in Arizona’s pursuit of him, as it will allow Brennan and his staff to showcase everything the program has to offer and likely improve their overall standing in his recruitment.

As of now, Breeden hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely decide after his OVs this spring. If Arizona continues to make progress with him in the coming months and impresses him during his June OV, the Wildcats should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top linebackers in the 2027 class.

