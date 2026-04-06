How Arizona’s Backcourt Let the Season Slip

That game didn’t feel like a normal loss. It felt like everything unraveled at once.

Arizona didn’t just lose to Michigan; they were overwhelmed, and it showed. From the first few minutes, you could tell something was off. The shots weren’t falling, the offense looked forced, and the energy just wasn’t there. And honestly, the worst part wasn’t even the score. It was how early the game felt like it was out of reach.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was supposed to be a tight Final Four matchup. Instead, it turned into a blowout that never really felt competitive.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Backcourt Was Supposed To Be the Advantage

All season long, Arizona’s guards carried them. Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries were supposed to be the difference-makers, the guys who could take over when things got tough.

Burries going 2-for-10 from three isn’t just a bad shooting night; it’s a sign that the offense completely broke down. When one player is forced to take that many shots, especially tough ones, it means nothing else is working. No ball movement, no rhythm, no easy looks.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Bradley’s numbers might not look terrible on paper, but watching the game told a different story. He didn’t control the pace, didn’t set the tone, and got into foul trouble at the worst possible times.

For a team that relied so much on its guards, this game was decided right there.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates after a play against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Michigan Made Everything Feel Impossible

Give credit where it’s due: Michigan made life miserable for Arizona. Every shot felt difficult. Every drive looked crowded. Even when Arizona managed to get open looks, they couldn’t capitalize. It was either a heavily contested attempt or a missed opportunity.

And mentally, you could see it.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) blocks Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) shot in the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was no moment where Arizona looked confident. No run where you thought, “Okay, here we go.” Instead, it felt like they were constantly reacting instead of controlling the game.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) react in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Most Frustrating Part

What makes this loss sting more is knowing this team was better than what they showed.

All season, Arizona proved they could compete with anyone. They were physical, confident, and unpredictable in the best way. But in the biggest game of the year, none of that showed up.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It wasn’t just that Michigan was better; it’s that Arizona never really gave itself a chance.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

A Great Season, but a Bitter Ending

At the end of the day, this was still one of the best seasons in Arizona basketball history. But that doesn’t make this easier.

Instead of remembering how great this team was, the last image we’re left with is a game where everything went wrong, and the team that got us here never showed up when it mattered most.