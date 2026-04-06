How Arizona’s Backcourt Let the Season Slip
That game didn’t feel like a normal loss. It felt like everything unraveled at once.
Arizona didn’t just lose to Michigan; they were overwhelmed, and it showed. From the first few minutes, you could tell something was off. The shots weren’t falling, the offense looked forced, and the energy just wasn’t there. And honestly, the worst part wasn’t even the score. It was how early the game felt like it was out of reach.
This was supposed to be a tight Final Four matchup. Instead, it turned into a blowout that never really felt competitive.
Backcourt Was Supposed To Be the Advantage
All season long, Arizona’s guards carried them. Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries were supposed to be the difference-makers, the guys who could take over when things got tough.
Burries going 2-for-10 from three isn’t just a bad shooting night; it’s a sign that the offense completely broke down. When one player is forced to take that many shots, especially tough ones, it means nothing else is working. No ball movement, no rhythm, no easy looks.
Bradley’s numbers might not look terrible on paper, but watching the game told a different story. He didn’t control the pace, didn’t set the tone, and got into foul trouble at the worst possible times.
For a team that relied so much on its guards, this game was decided right there.
Michigan Made Everything Feel Impossible
Give credit where it’s due: Michigan made life miserable for Arizona. Every shot felt difficult. Every drive looked crowded. Even when Arizona managed to get open looks, they couldn’t capitalize. It was either a heavily contested attempt or a missed opportunity.
And mentally, you could see it.
There was no moment where Arizona looked confident. No run where you thought, “Okay, here we go.” Instead, it felt like they were constantly reacting instead of controlling the game.
The Most Frustrating Part
What makes this loss sting more is knowing this team was better than what they showed.
All season, Arizona proved they could compete with anyone. They were physical, confident, and unpredictable in the best way. But in the biggest game of the year, none of that showed up.
It wasn’t just that Michigan was better; it’s that Arizona never really gave itself a chance.
A Great Season, but a Bitter Ending
At the end of the day, this was still one of the best seasons in Arizona basketball history. But that doesn’t make this easier.
Instead of remembering how great this team was, the last image we’re left with is a game where everything went wrong, and the team that got us here never showed up when it mattered most.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.