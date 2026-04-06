Key Stats That Ended Arizona's Season in Final Four Loss

Arizona’s historic season has officially come to an end after suffering a 91-73 loss to Michigan in the Final Four. The Wolverines got out to a hot start and never looked back. The Wildcats dominated teams all tournament, and their run ended with a dominant loss.

The Wildcats have looked a foot taller than their opponents throughout the tournament, but the Wolverines were a different story. They played much stronger and physically all game, and beat the Wildcats down throughout the night.

Stay in the fight. pic.twitter.com/ncr2xSdpL6 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

14 Turnovers

Tommy Lloyd and his group take pride in taking care of the ball, but last night was not the case. After committing nine turnovers in the first half, more than they had against Purdue as a whole, the Wildcats found themselves in a difficult position.

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They looked rushed and played smaller than they have all season. The Wildcats' offense constantly stalled due to the plethora of first-half turnovers, and they could never recover. Jaden Bradley and Ivan Kharchenkov each turned the ball over three times. As a whole, the Wildcats committed 14 turnovers.

Foul Trouble

Foul trouble was a problem for both teams, but it clearly affected the Wolverines far less than it did the Wildcats. Bradley was the main recipient of foul trouble, as he picked up three in the first half. This forced him to play only 11 minutes in the first half, leaving the Wildcats' offense without their leader.

Four Wildcats had four fouls, respectively. Tobe Awaka, Brayden Burries, Motiejus Krivas , and Bradley were all in foul trouble due to the physical nature of the Wolverines. Not only did the non-Bradley minutes throw the offense off, but the Krivas and Awaka fouls hurt the defense significantly.

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Five Assists

As mentioned, the Wildcats' offense could never find a rhythm, and this stat shows it. They only had five assists all game. That is rare for any team to have that few assists, but especially for the Wildcats. They are big on sharing and moving the ball around.

Hell of a ride. Thank you Wildcat Nation. pic.twitter.com/R5GXHTcv7M — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

The Wolverines had 22 assists, and Elliot Cadeau had 10 of them. One player outdid the entire Wildcats offense, which is just unacceptable. Lloyd and his team were stagnant, but give credit to Dusty May; his defense was elite this game.

Aday Mara: 26 Pts & Nine Rebs

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It was known that Aday Mara would be a key player to watch, but the Wildcats were caught watching as well. Mara demolished the Wildcats all night, as his height was on full display. The hope was that he and Krivas would cancel each other out, but Mara outplayed Krivas and ended up taking him out of the game instead.

Mara had 26 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. He doubled his point average and had the most points he has had in a single game all season long. Given how big and strong the Wildcats are, it was shocking how dominant Mara was.