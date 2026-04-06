Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for UConn vs. Michigan)

We've arrived at the end of the college basketball season. Tonight's UConn vs. Michigan National Championship will be the final game we get to watch and bet on before the new season begins in the fall.

Let's make the most of tonight's NCAA Tournament final. I have a bet on the side, total, and a player prop for Monday's finale. Let's dive into them.

Best College Basketball Bets for National Championship

UConn +7 (-110) vs. Michigan via Caesars

UConn/Michigan UNDER 144.5 (-110) via Caesars

Braylon Mullins OVER 2.5 Three-Point FGs (+134) via FanDuel

UConn vs. Michigan Spread Bet

In today's edition of $100 a Day, I wrote about why I'm putting $40 on the Huskies to cover:

The UConn Huskies and Michigan Wolverines are set to face off in tonight's National Championship Game. The lookahead line for this matchup last week had Michigan set as a 6.5-point favorite, but after the Final Four games, that line has moved to Michigan -7.

Let's try not to let recency bias take over. Yes, Michigan has looked ultra-impressive in the NCAA Tournament, but they aren't completely flawless, and UConn is an elite team in its own right.

The Wolverines won the turnover battle against Arizona in the semifinal, but that has been an issue for them the majority of the season, leading to them ranking just 163rd in effective possession ratio and 220th in extra scoring chances per game (-0.7). UConn outranks them in both areas, especially extra scoring chances per game, where they rank 40th, averaging +2.9 per game.

Michigan's defense is its strong point, but let's not underestimate the Huskies' ability on that side of the court. UConn ranks 15th in defensive efficiency and eighth in defensive rating.

UConn may not have the skill and talent to win this game, but with the experience of Dan Hurley leading them, I at least expect them to give Michigan a fight. I won't hesitate to take the points with the Huskies in their third National Championship appearance in four years.

Pick: UConn +7 (-110)

UConn vs. Michigan Total Bet

The strength of both these teams is defense. Michigan leads the country in defensive rating, and UConn is right behind them, coming in at eighth. Meanwhile, they rank fourth and 26th in offensive rating.

UConn's pace of play could also play a role. The Huskies rank 319th in adjusted tempo. If they can slow this game down and force Michigan to play at a slower pace than they're used to, we could see that lead to not only UConn covering this spread, but the total going UNDER.

Pick: UConn/Michigan UNDER 144.5 (-110)

UConn vs. Michigan Prop Bet

In today's $100 a Day, I wrote about why I'm putting $20 on a certain UConn guard to get hot from three:

With Solo Ball hurt and Alex Karaban on a cold streak with his shooting, I expect Braylon Mullins to play a big role on the perimeter for UConn tonight. He's coming off a game where he shot 4-of-7 from 3 against Illinois, and now he gets to face a Michigan team whose defensive weakness is defending the perimeter.

35.4% of the points scored against Michigan this season have come from 3-point shots, which ranks 318th in the country. Look for UConn to try to exploit that tonight, hopefully with Braylon Mullins being its primary perimeter shooter.

Pick: Braylon Mullins OVER 2.5 3-Point FGs (+134)

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