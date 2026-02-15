Big East Suspends Duncan Powell for Role in Providence-St. John's Fight
In this story:
The Big East announced that Providence senior forward Duncan Powell has been suspended for his role in an on-court fight that broke out between the Friars and St. John's during the Red Storm's 79-69 win on Saturday.
Powell will be suspended two games in addition to the automatic one-game suspension mandated by NCAA rules for fighting. Powell took St. John's forward Bryce Hopkins out of the air with a hard foul, sparking a brawl between the two teams that saw the Providence senior throw a punch before he was one of six players—four from the Red Storm and two from the Friars—ejected from the contest. The skirmish resulted in a near-20 minute delay as officials sorted through the chaos.
“After the on-court video review, game officials determined that Powell engaged in additional combative actions that constituted a fighting act subsequent to the flagrant foul,” the Big East said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated
Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.Follow RunTMC1213