Big East Suspends Duncan Powell for Role in Providence-St. John's Fight

The Big East announced that Providence senior forward Duncan Powell has been suspended for his role in an on-court fight that broke out between the Friars and St. John's during the Red Storm's 79-69 win on Saturday.

Powell will be suspended two games in addition to the automatic one-game suspension mandated by NCAA rules for fighting. Powell took St. John's forward Bryce Hopkins out of the air with a hard foul, sparking a brawl between the two teams that saw the Providence senior throw a punch before he was one of six players—four from the Red Storm and two from the Friars—ejected from the contest. The skirmish resulted in a near-20 minute delay as officials sorted through the chaos.

“After the on-court video review, game officials determined that Powell engaged in additional combative actions that constituted a fighting act subsequent to the flagrant foul,” the Big East said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

