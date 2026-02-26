How Arizona's Taking Methodical Approach in Big 12 Gauntlet

No. 2 Arizona is nearing the end of the Big 12 "gauntlet" portion of its schedule after a narrow escape against Baylor on the road on Tuesday night. The Wildcats have just three games remaining in the regular season and sit in first place in the conference following a big month in which they faced five ranked teams.

But while they can see the light at the end of the tunnel, their work is far from done. Two more ranked teams remain, and both are tied for second place -- two games behind Arizona. The Wildcats will try to make up for an earlier loss to No. 14 Kansas on Saturday and have their only meeting with No. 4 Iowa State on Monday.

It's a short turnaround, but Arizona will have the benefit of being at home.

"It's been a tough stretch the last couple of weeks," head coach Tommy Lloyd told the media after Tuesday's win. "Obviously, we have a tough weekend coming at home, but we welcome it. We're excited for the opportunity. I know our fans are going to be excited to welcome the boys back to town. I'm sure Saturday will be a pretty good environment, and I'm sure Monday will be as well."

Conquering the Gauntlet

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) grabs a rebound against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Arizona has kept that attitude all season, welcoming and often conquering every obstacle in its path. The only blemishes came after a 23-0 start, which is particularly impressive in this conference. They're getting closer and closer to the conference championship, but they know anyone can get the best of them on a given day, as proven by the challenges faced at Baylor.

"We're in the thick of it," Lloyd said. "I think all you've got to do is look at Baylor's record in conference. That's all you need to know. If you watched them play today and saw their conference record, that's all you need to know about the Big 12. That's how hard it is on a day-in, day-out basis. They've got a good coach. It just shows that it's a thin line between having a successful season and not having a successful season, and none of us coaches should ever take that for granted."

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) and Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) battle for a rebound during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Arizona has walked that thin line well this season and seems primed to reap the benefits. Its current standing has the team staring down the back end of the gauntlet with all its goals still there for the taking and an opportunity to right a previous wrong in front of its home crowd, simultaneously conquering the "gauntlet."

