How to Watch: Arizona vs. Hawaii
The wait is finally over and the Wildcats are opening their 2025 season against Hawaii on Saturday. Now, before the start of the season, head coach Brent Brennan went out and revamped his coaching staff following the end of an underwhelming 4-8 year with the team missing a bowl game berth.
Brennan mixed his coaching staff up by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
Game Info
- Game: Arizona (0-0) vs. Hawaii (1-0)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. (MST)
- Location: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.
- TV: TNT
- Channel Info: (Cox: 29, DirecTV: 245, DISH: 138)
- Radio: 1290AM | Sirius XM: 199
Although this is the first game for the Wildcats, we have seen Hawaii already record a win in a game against Stanford in a solid 23-20 victory off a game-winning field goal by kicker Kansei Matsuzawa.
In that game, Arizona learned that Hawaii has the ability to make explosive plays down field when they get wide receiver Pofele Ashlock in space. Ashlock was able to record 69 yards on nine catches while hauling in a touchdown.
Plus, Hawaii showed that the running game at this point in time isn’t a strength with the Rainbow Warriors rushing for 96 yards as a team on 24 rushing attempts.
When looking at the Wildcats, Arizona fans know Fifita is back and leading the offense while learning a new scheme and that the team has an elite-level secondary that has the ability to go two-deep at each position.
One of the major things to keep in mind for this game is that Arizona will be breaking in a new offensive scheme and a defensive system as well. Both Doege and Gonzales will be looking to see their units run smoothly with the starting units and see who in the rotation of players can step up and surprise the staff.
Please be sure to let us know how you’ll be watching the game. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.