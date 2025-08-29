Remembering Former Arizona WR Ahead of Season Opener
The countdown continues as we are getting closer to the start of the season. Arizona is just one day away from the season opener against Hawaii.
We continue to take a look back at some of the top players in Arizona football history by jersey number as we inch closer towards the start of the season for the Wildcats.
We continue with former Arizona wide receiver Bobby Wade, who played with the Wildcats from 1999-02.
As a freshman, Wade hauled in 30 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns across 12 games. He followed that up with 45 receptions for 626 yards and three touchdowns over 10 games. Wade also added a punt return for a touchdown as a sophomore.
In the second half of his collegiate career at Arizona, Wade began to see an expanded role. He caught 62 passes for 882 yards and eight touchdowns, followed by a career year as a senior, where he caught 93 passes for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named an All-American as a senior that season.
Across his four years at Arizona, Wade totaled 230 receptions for 3,351 yards and 23 touchdowns. Wade had been the all-time leading receiver in program history until Tetairoa McMillan passed him last season.
Wade is second in all-time receptions (230) and leads the program for receptions in a single season when he caught 93 passes as a senior. He was inducted into the Arizona Football Ring of Honor in 2015.
He was a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2003 NFL Draft. He caught 12 passes in a limited role as a rookie.
Wade played his first two and a half years in Chicago before he was released.
Wade had his best campaign in the NFL in 2007 with the Vikings when he caught 54 passes for 647 yards and three touchdowns across 16 appearances with 12 starts made.
Overall, Wade spent time with the Bears, Vikings, Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs across his NFL career.
He later went into coaching, starting with Arizona State, where he was a graduate assistant from 2019-20. He later took over the offensive analyst role in 2021 and became the wide receivers coach for them. He then took over the offensive analyst role for the Sun Devils the following season.
Wade is currently the wide receivers coach at Arizona, where he has helped make a huge impact with the Wildcats' wide receiver room, including with Tetairoa McMillan last year.
What do you remember from the career of Wade at Arizona and in the NFL?