Arizona Inches Back Toward Top in Latest AP Poll

The Arizona Wildcats rebounded nicely following a disappointing two-loss week, and those results are being reflected in the latest AP Poll update.

After seeing their weeks-long run at the top of poll come to an end last week, the Wildcats jumped up two spots from #4 to #2 in the newest update. After a difficult week that saw their 23-0 start come to an end with losses to Kansas and Texas Tech, Arizona got back on track last week with wins over BYU, and Houston.

Arizona receiving 5 first-place votes in the newest poll, still a far ways behind now-#1 Duke, who received 56 first-place votes. Nonetheless, Arizona looks to have established themselves as a team that should be still taken seriously after their impressive week.

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) is defended by Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) and forward Joseph Tugler (11) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Arizona dealing with injuries and illness

To make matters even more impressive, Arizona was without standout freshman Koa Peat in both the BYU matchup, and the Houston game due to an injury. Peat is second on the team averaging 13.8 points per game, shooting 54 percent from the floor, and 33 percent from three-point range.

Additionally, guard Brayden Burries played both games through an illness. He scored just 11 points on 4-13 shooting against BYU, and only 7 points on 1-5 shooting against Houston. Despite the team being without Peat, and with a watered down version of Burries, they got notable performances from Ivan Kharchenkov, and Anthony Dell’Orso to help propel them to their big wins.

Notable Big 12 changes

Feb 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) celebrates a three pointer he makes during the second half of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Big 12 has been one of the best conferences in all of college basketball this season, and there was plenty of movement around the conference in this week’s poll. Some other notable changes include Iowa State jumping from #6 to #4, Houston falling from #2 to #5 after losing to Arizona, Kansas falling from #8 to #14, Texas Tech falling from #13 to #16, BYU jumping from #23 to #19, and UCF received 3 votes.

Earning the Big 12 crown at the end of the conference tournament appears to be tougher than any run in the NCAA Tournament will be, but Arizona has shown with its 12-2 record in conference play that they can handle the pressure of beating high-quality opponents.

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles against Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Wildcats won’t have it much easier to end the season. Their remaining regular season schedule is as follows: Away at Baylor, Home vs. #14 Kansas, Home vs. #4 Iowa State, Away at Colorado. The Wildcats will certainly be well-tested heading into Selection Sunday, where they hope to earn a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!