Aari McDonald Has Historic Night in the WNBA
The history of Arizona women’s basketball isn’t near the success that UA fans have seen with men’s basketball with their 39 NCAA Tournament appearances, 21 Sweet Sixteens, 11 Elite Eights, four Final Fours and one National Title.
However, the success of the program all changed when then-head coach Adia Barnes managed to get things going in the right direction and eventually landed them on the biggest stage in the 2021 national title game where the Wildcats fell 54-53 against Stanford.
Not only was Barnes a massive part of turning things around but so was star guard Aari McDonald, who followed her coach from Washington to Tucson and helped build a tough physical program.
While in Tucson, McDonald finished with averaging 21.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 4.2 APG while shooting 44% from the field in 93 games in her three years with the program.
In three years with the program, McDonald finished with 2,041 points (No. 3), 386 assists (No. 10) and 235 steals (No. 7) making her arguably the best player in the history of Arizona women’s basketball.
Now, she is playing for the Indiana Fever and was signed in the middle of the season with the team currently sitting at 15-12 as they have dealt with multiple injuries this season.
McDonald has played in 16 games this season where she is averaging 9.2 PPG, 4.4 APG and 2.0 RPG while shooting 43% from the field and 29% from the 3-point line.
In the Fever’s last game against the Phoenix Mercury, McDonald shined in her return to the desert, dropping a career-high 27 points while collecting four assists and two steals in 31 minutes of action.
Not only did McDonald drop a career-high, she was able to shoot 63% from the field while going 3 of 4 from the 3-point line.
The Fever were able to walk away with an impressive 107-101 win over the Mercury in a team that sits in the top three of the WNBA as we get closer to the playoffs.
“Although I’m from California, I want to say I’m from Arizona as well,” McDonald said when asked about the Wildcats. “I made incredible bonds over there and I do keep up with everyone.”
Although McDonald didn’t start the season on an WNBA roster but is now in the thick of things and becoming a big factor for the Fever.
