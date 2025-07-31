Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast: Big 12 Coaches Rankings
Welcome! To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insider Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats excelling outside of Tucson.
To watch today's episode, view below.
We are a long way out from the start of the 2025-26 college basketball season, which will yet again have high expectations for Arizona basketball and head coach Tommy Lloyd with a team that will more than likely be ranked inside the preseason AP Poll top 15.
Despite losing in the Sweet Sixteen 100-93 against No. 1 seed Duke, Arizona will welcome back four key players from last year’s team and the nation’s No. 5 recruiting class that features two 5-star recruits in a class of seven prospects.
The seven player class is headlined by Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode with all three ranking in the top 100 of 24/7 Sports’ recruiting database.
Throughout the time that Lloyd has been the head coach of Arizona, the Wildcats have gone 112-33 making the NCAA Tournament every season and have gone as far as the Sweet Sixteen three times with one first-round exit to Princeton during the 2022-23 season.
This past year, Arizona was able to finish No. 3 in the Big 12 Conference in the team’s first year after coming from the Pac-12.
The conference is loaded with elite teams and coaches with seven teams making the NCAA Tournament and all being seeded as a 9-seed, or higher.
With loaded teams comes great coaches and recently On3’s James Fletcher lll ranked the top ten coaches in the Big 12 for this upcoming season and Arizona’s Lloyd made the list.
The rankings weren’t based off of last season alone and was about the overall career of the coaches and the trajectory of the programs.
The top three in order went Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, Kansas’ Bill Self and Baylor’s Scott Drew. All three coaches are the longest tenured head coaches in the conference and have combined for three national titles, eight final four appearances and have made the NCAA Tournament 38 times.
After the top three, the list goes in order with Iowa State’s TJ Otzelberger, Texas Tech’s Grant McCasland and Lloyd at No. 6 overall.
All three coaches are up-and-coming coaches in the conference with all three being at their schools four years, or less but have seen plenty of success and have the programs moving in the right direction.
Complete Top 10 List
1. Kelvin Sampson - Houston (2014-present, record: 299-84)
2. Bill Self - Kansas (2003-present, record: 609-148)
3. Scott Drew - Baylor (2003-present, record: 466-258)
4. TJ Otzelberger - Iowa State (2021-present, record: 95-45)
5. Grant McCasland - Texas Tech (2023-present, record: 51-20)
6. Tommy Lloyd - Arizona (2021-present, record: 112-33)
7. Kevin Young - BYU (2024-present, record: 26-10)
8. Jamie Dixon - TCU (2016-present, record: 172-120)
9. Wes Miller - Cincinnati (2021-present, record: 82-59)
10. Ross Hodge - West Virginia (newly hired)
Now, the Wildcats and Lloyd will be heading into the 2025-26 season looking to break through the Sweet Sixteen barrier that has eluded the program dating back to the 2014-15 season.
