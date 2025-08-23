Arizona's Top Offensive Linemen from Training Camp
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have opened up their 2025 training camp to get things geared up for the season with the team set to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the Wildcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
Last season, Arizona struggled to keep quarterback Noah Fifita off the turf as he was sacked 28 times in comparison to his 19 during the 2023 season. The WIldcats offensive line was banged up and missing many pieces by the end of the season.
This offseason, offensive line coach Josh Oglesby went out and added depth to the line and now has a total of 20 linemen to work with for the 2024 season.
As we are coming to the end of training camp, we have broken down the top three offensive linemen from camp.
Top Offensive Linemen
Ka’ena Decambra
- After transferring to Arizona as a guard, offensive lineman Ka’ena Decambra saw plenty of time snapping the ball as part of the first and second team offense working with Fifita and Locke. During that time, Decambra struggled at snapping with balls spread out like a shotgun blast not knowing where it was going to end up.
- However, after working with former Wildcat Josh Baker and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby the snapping problems have been a thing of the past for Decambra, who hasn’t had one bad snap so far through 2-plus weeks of training camp.
- It has been a complete 180-degree turnaround for Decambra and he has become a vital part of the Wildcats offensive line.
Ty Buchanan
- This offseason, one of the top transfer targets for the Wildcats was former Texas Tech/USC offensive tackle Ty Buchanan, who played in 24 games for the Red Raiders during the course of three seasons. Buchanan has been one of the top players on the line that has been able to help move others along helping them develop their game.
- In camp, Buchanan has been rock solid in the passing game making sure no one gets to Fifita and has had good footwork fundamentals. Plus, he has been good in the running game clearing the way for the Wildcats’ backs and setting the edge to help his teammates get downhill.
Alexander Doost
- After transferring to Arizona from Northwestern last season, guard Alexander Doost became one of the most consistent players on the Wildcats’ offensive line playing in 12 while making nine starts allowing just three sacks during that time.
- In training camp, Arizona’s coaching staff has been raving about the progress they have seen out of Doost and how he has grown as a player. He has been able to be rock solid in the running game and has improved his footwork in the passing game as well.
