Arizona's Top Offensive Performers of the Territorial Cup
The No. 25 Arizona Wildcats are headed back to Tucson, AZ, with the Territorial Cup trophy back in their possession after scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half to beat the No. 20 Arizona State Sun Devils 23-7 at Mountain America Stadium.
The Wildcats' offense had a tough time when they found themselves in Sun Devils territory, but eventually wore the defense down, mainly because the play on the other side of the ball forced five turnovers and allowed just 88 yards rushing.
Once Arizona found its rhythm on offense, it was able to move the ball, led by Seth Doege's passing attack. The Wildcats' offense operated at maximum efficiency, largely thanks to these three players. Let's take a look at who we thought shone the most against the Sun Devils.
Noah Fifita-28-for-45, 286 yards, 1 touchdown
The always reliable Fifita put up yet another stellar game on the road and led his team to a monumental win, showing that Arizona can play to the best of their ability when their backs are against the wall.
The talented junior already broke the Arizona record for passing touchdowns (68) this year in an upset win over Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium, but he added to that total by throwing his 70th.
With 8918 all-time passing yards on his stat sheet, Fifita needs 293 more to tie Willie Tuitama for second in that category. He needs 1093 more to tie Nick Foles for the first-place spot.
It is not known whether or not Fifita will be returning next year, but if he does, he has a high chance of becoming both Arizona's all-time touchdown and passing yard leader
Kris Hutson-7 receptions, 95 yards
Hutson has become Fifita's most reliable target over the past few games and his performance in the Territorial Cup further proved that.
His seven catches and 95 yards were a team high as the ASU secondary had trouble keeping him on an island through four quarters. Hutson made all the tough catches to keep the chains moving during critical drives.
This most recent game is the sixth time he has had at least five catches, the fourth time he has eclipsed at least 90 yards.
Alexander Doost-92 snaps, 64.2 overall grade (PFF)
Doost has been one of the more reliable offensive linemen for Arizona all season, not missing a game and making all the tough blocks to create gaps for his running backs and protect Fifita on the interior.
The offense as a whole struggled to move the ball against the Sun Devils' stout front, but was able to take advantage of the passing defense, where Doost was the highest graded lineman with an 85.5.
The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Phoenix, AZ native is a redshirt sophomore, meaning that he has quite a few years left to continue developing and playing under Brent Brennan and Seth Doege.
