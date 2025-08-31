Arizona's Jay Friend Looking to End Career on High Note
With the loss of Colton Smith, who graduated last season, it will be senior Jay Friend taking over the top singles court for Arizona heading into this season.
It won't be the first time Friend has been on the top court as a Wildcat. He spent time on that court at times last season, with Smith playing professional tournaments throughout the college season.
Friend was a first-team All-American last season, winning 34 singles matches, a mark that led the team. Across the past three years since he joined the program, Friend has totaled 84 singles wins.
He also helped lead Arizona to the Big 12 Tournament Championship and to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.
He finished last season ranked third in singles and fifth in doubles in the Southwest Region and advanced to the quarterfinals in the individual NCAA Singles Tournament.
Aside from his accomplishments on the court, Friend was named an ITA Scholar-Athlete for outstanding academic achievement.
He was also named a recipient of the ITA Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award for leadership, character, and competitive spirit. Arizona's Jonas Ziverts won the same award a couple of years ago in 2023.
The ITA rankings were recently released for the upcoming season.
A friend came in as the fifth-ranked singles player in the country for the upcoming season. He is also part of the No. 41-ranked doubles duo with freshman Pepijn Bastiaansen.
Like Smith did in the past, Friend has been playing in professional tournaments this summer. He recently won his first two career matches in an ATP Challenger at a tournament at the Rafael Nadal Academy.
He defeated a pair of players ranked just outside the Top 200 in the world.
Over the past five years, Arizona men's tennis has made the Sweet Sixteen four times. It has been that way that they haven't been able to get by. They'll look to get past that hump this year with Friend leading the way on the top court.
The fall schedule was just announced for Arizona. It opens with the Battle of the Bay on September 11. There are some players gone from last year's roster with some new additions, but the overall goals remain the same led by Friend under coach Clancy Shields.
What are your expectations for Friend heading into his senior season at Arizona this year? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.