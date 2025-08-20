Fall Training Camp Day 16: Josh Bringuel
Eleven days remain until Arizona kicks off its season on Saturday, August 30, where it will play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at home. the game starts at 7:30 p.m. MST and will be broadcast on TNT Sports.
Linebackers coach Josh Bringuel took to the podium during the post-practice conference after an eventful day that saw him named to 247 Sports' 30 Coaches Under 30 list
Bringuel, who is 27 years old, is entering his seventh season as an assistant coach after spending his first six in the ACC, Big 10 and Mountain West.
He was hired by Arizona on March 11 to replace Danny Gonzales, who was promoted to defensive coordinator.
Bringuel played under Gonzales, who was the safeties coach at San Diego State, where he walked on and made the team
The former linebacker's season was cut short in 2018 due to a knee injury and he medically retired after that, but his love for the game remained, so he went into the coaching business.
Here is a collection of what Bringuel had to say in the press conference.
Bringuel's reaction to being named on the 30 Under 30 list
"It feels good, obviously, you get some recognition, but immediately it goes back to I've been around some really good people that have been a part of really good teams. The amazing staff that coach Brennan put together. On the defensive side of the ball, Coach Gonzalez, I could rave about him on and on, former head coaching experience. Coach Joe Salavea, the best D-line coach in the country, the people that he's developed and put through. Coach Arce with his coverage, the way he matches up stuff and sees stuff on the fly. Coach Viney, our corners coach. How technically he improves players. But across the board, everybody having the same valuable and coaching staff of effort, toughness, red line, having that conform front from all of us, that's what's really fun.
Taye Brown taking on a leadership role through camp
"One, he has a natural leadership role on a natural team. The guys that play naturally just have a presence of locker room leadership and he played a lot last year. But most importantly, he works his tail off. He's an extremely hard worker and he plays the game the right way. He plays with red line and so now, challenging him, because everybody has to get challenged in their own way. Challenging him to, 'Okay good you're doing yourself,' Pull other people along. Encourage people to do it or demand it if they need. So it's been really cool for him to continue to grow that way and it's been fun for the whole room."
Preparing for Hawaii's visit and transitioning to game mode
"It's a little bit of an in between. It's interesting because Hawaii obviously plays a game this week, so we're still kind of in transition mode. It's kind of in between. Normally, your first game, you have all the season, but it'll be interesting to see, you know, that first week of them, but, you know, there is some introduction of Hawaii, absolutely. So we're starting to prepare for that as well, but one of the best ways you prepare for an opponent is improving yourself, you know, so first and foremost, we have to continue to challenge ourselves and introduce that in the same manner."
Chase Kennedy's transition to linebacker from defensive line
"It's been awesome. That's one of the things that, obviously, with his career, he's so comfortable as that edge piece, he has an extreme comfortability there. So it's my job to continue to enhance those skill sets. But also, let's develop the areas you're not as comfortable to make you that complete player As a staff, we go week to week, you can use guys in different ways. But it's been a lot of fun, because you look at him sit next to a Taye (Brown), sit next to a Max (Harris) like those are the three different body types, different styles, players, different backgrounds."
Jabari Mann's progress
"Jabari has made tremendous progress with his playing with red line effort all the time, and it's been cool to see his development. And he's playing with bent knees, ready to go firing off the ball every play. I don't care if it's a play on the series. You don't get to be tired. It's not an option. You just don't get to, so he's developed extremely with how hard he's playing. And he's just also a testament when you create that culture, everybody plays a red line. So it's really been fun to be a part of because physically, he's making plays because of how hard he's working."
