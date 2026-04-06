Key Errors That Hindered Arizona in Final Four
It’s a tough way for the season to end, but the biggest reason Arizona lost to Michigan wasn’t talent. It wasn’t rebounding. It wasn’t even shooting. Arizona lost this game because it played too fast and turned the ball over, which is exactly what Michigan wanted.
Arizona Played Too Fast From Start
All week, the key to beating Michigan was simple: slow the game down, take care of the ball, and make it score in the half-court. The teams that beat Michigan earlier in the season did the same. It didn’t run with them, and it didn’t give them easy transition points.
But Arizona came out and tried to run with Michigan, and that was a huge mistake.
Michigan is almost unbeatable when the game is fast because it plays great defense, forces turnovers, and turns those turnovers into open threes and fast break points. That’s exactly what happened in this game. Arizona turned the ball over early, Michigan hit threes, and the game got out of control really fast.
The Guards Struggled When It Mattered Most
Arizona’s guards were supposed to be the advantage in this game, but it ended up being the opposite. The assist-to-turnover ratio in the first half was terrible, and that basically decided the game.
Turnovers against a normal team are bad. Turnovers against Michigan are game-ending because the Wolverines don’t just score, they score fast, and they score threes. That’s how a close game suddenly becomes a 15-point game.
It wasn’t just Michigan playing great defense either. A lot of the turnovers were unforced errors, bad passes, rushed decisions, and playing too fast.
Michigan Controlled the Game Plan
This is also where coaching and game plan come into the conversation. Michigan clearly had a plan: speed Arizona up, pressure the guards, force turnovers, and shoot threes in transition.
The Wildcats should have slowed the game down, fed the post more, and forced Michigan to play in the half-court. When Arizona actually slowed the game down for a short stretch, it started scoring and cut the lead a little. But it never fully committed to slowing the game down, and that hurt it.
Still a Great Season
Even though this loss was ugly, it shouldn’t erase how good this season was for the Arizona Wildcats. This was one of the best seasons in program history, and making a deep tournament run is still a huge accomplishment.
But this game will definitely sting for a while, mostly because it felt like Arizona didn’t lose just because Michigan was better. It lost because it didn’t play the style that gave it the best chance to succeed.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.