Key Errors That Hindered Arizona in Final Four

It’s a tough way for the season to end, but the biggest reason Arizona lost to Michigan wasn’t talent. It wasn’t rebounding. It wasn’t even shooting. Arizona lost this game because it played too fast and turned the ball over, which is exactly what Michigan wanted.

Arizona Played Too Fast From Start

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

All week, the key to beating Michigan was simple: slow the game down, take care of the ball, and make it score in the half-court. The teams that beat Michigan earlier in the season did the same. It didn’t run with them, and it didn’t give them easy transition points.

But Arizona came out and tried to run with Michigan, and that was a huge mistake.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) react in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Michigan is almost unbeatable when the game is fast because it plays great defense, forces turnovers, and turns those turnovers into open threes and fast break points. That’s exactly what happened in this game. Arizona turned the ball over early, Michigan hit threes, and the game got out of control really fast.

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) guards Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Guards Struggled When It Mattered Most

Arizona’s guards were supposed to be the advantage in this game, but it ended up being the opposite. The assist-to-turnover ratio in the first half was terrible, and that basically decided the game.

Turnovers against a normal team are bad. Turnovers against Michigan are game-ending because the Wolverines don’t just score, they score fast, and they score threes. That’s how a close game suddenly becomes a 15-point game.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It wasn’t just Michigan playing great defense either. A lot of the turnovers were unforced errors, bad passes, rushed decisions, and playing too fast.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Michigan Controlled the Game Plan

This is also where coaching and game plan come into the conversation. Michigan clearly had a plan: speed Arizona up, pressure the guards, force turnovers, and shoot threes in transition.

The Wildcats should have slowed the game down, fed the post more, and forced Michigan to play in the half-court. When Arizona actually slowed the game down for a short stretch, it started scoring and cut the lead a little. But it never fully committed to slowing the game down, and that hurt it.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Still a Great Season

Even though this loss was ugly, it shouldn’t erase how good this season was for the Arizona Wildcats . This was one of the best seasons in program history, and making a deep tournament run is still a huge accomplishment.

But this game will definitely sting for a while, mostly because it felt like Arizona didn’t lose just because Michigan was better. It lost because it didn’t play the style that gave it the best chance to succeed.