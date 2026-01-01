New Michigan Coach Kyle Whittingham Hires His Offensive Coordinator
Michigan's new offensive coordinator will reportedly be a familiar name for those who've studied coach Kyle Whittingham's work.
Whittingham is hiring Jason Beck to run the Wolverines' attack, according to a Thursday morning report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Beck, 45, led Utah's offense in 2025, helping the Utes jump from 102nd to fifth in scoring.
Born in California and educated at BYU, Beck received his big coaching break in 2013 when the Cougars lured him away from Division II Simon Fraser. He worked for BYU for three years and Virginia for six, helping the Cavaliers win the Coastal Division title and reach the Orange Bowl in 2019.
Beck has worked as an offensive coordinator in the FBS ranks for each of the last three seasons, serving under coach Dino Babers at Syracuse (2023), longtime boss Bronco Mendenhall at New Mexico (2024), and Whittingham at Utah.
Michigan is scheduled to open the 2026 campaign on Sept. 5 against Western Michigan.